Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD) is participating in Najah Expo, the UAE's largest international higher education fair, taking place from October 27 to 29 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Presenting its innovative programs, NACD presents a comprehensive education and training pathway dedicated to preparing future caregivers, with a strong focus on preserving the Arabic language and UAE’s national identity and heritage. This participation reflects NACD’s commitment to advancing the childhood development sector in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE.

Visitors to NACD’s stand have a unique opportunity to explore its educational programs and courses, most notably the Vocational Diploma in Childhood Development Program, with direct application support available at the stand. Certified by the National Qualifications Centre, this program has received over 13,000 applications in just two years and enrolled 200 outstanding students. The diploma program offers full scholarships to all students, in addition to extensive academic and professional benefits.

NACD's pioneering diploma program is structured in two phases. The first phase offers 12 months of theoretical and practical learning, divided into four intensive three-month modules. The second phase provides a 6-month field training with key industry stakeholders, equipping students with essential, hands-on experience.

Visitors to NACD’s stand can also access a range of short courses tailored to meet the needs of full-time caregivers. These courses cover key topics such as child protection, health and nutrition, early childhood care, and education. Additional specialized courses for parents are also available, catering to a wider audience interested in childhood development.

Dr. Meera Saeed Alkaabi, Chief of the National Academy for Childhood Development Team, said: “Our participation in Najah Expo highlights the importance of childhood development as a vital investment for the future and a promising academic and professional pathway in the UAE. We want to engage with students, professionals, and parents, introducing them to the unique opportunities provided by the Academy for those eager to play a role in shaping the future of childhood development sector. Strengthening our partnerships with industry stakeholders is also key for driving initiatives that create a sustainable impact on society.”

On the last day of the fair, NACD will host a panel session titled “Vocational Training & Education”, led by Dr. Maryam Al Hammadi, Director of NACD’s Training and Vocational Development Department. The session will cover key topics for individuals interested in kick-starting a successful career in childhood development and enhancing their educational and learning outcomes.

Visit NACD's stand at ADNEC, Hall 9, Stand A08. For more information, kindly visit: https://nacd.ac.ae/#about-sec

About The National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD):

National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD) was established in 2023 pursuant to Law No. 11 for 2023 issued by H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. The Academy is a leading academic institution dedicated to developing capabilities and knowledge of caregivers, including parents and professionals in the field of childhood, with a focus on the Arabic language, Emirati heritage and national identity as core pillars. The Academy offers an accredited 18-month Vocational Diploma in Childhood Development, accredited by the National Qualifications Centre. It also provides training and continuing education programs in fields such as child care and protection, nutrition, and early care.