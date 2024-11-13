Mohammad Al Gergawi: The Museum of the Future has successfully realised His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision of becoming a beacon of hope for humanity’s future.

Over 60 institutions from around the world have joined the Global Futures Society hosted by the museum.

380 diverse events hosted, featuring top experts, specialists, and decision-makers to forecast and design the future.

3,500 experts from over 100 countries participated in the previous two editions of the ‘Dubai Future Forum’, the world’s largest gathering of futurists.

470 media delegations from around the world visited the Museum of the Future to cover its events and innovative experiences.

Dubai: The Museum of the Future announced that it has welcomed over 3 million visitors from 177 countries worldwide in under three years since its official opening on 22 February 2022.

His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Museum of the Future highlighted that this milestone is a testament to the museum’s success in realising the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The museum has emerged as a beacon of hope and innovation, serving as a platform to shape, foresee and design the future of key sectors that will then enhance the quality of life for communities worldwide.

His Excellency stated: “The Museum of the Future plays a leading role in driving global efforts to foster positive change and build a sustainable, human-centered future. It will continue to unify visions and aspirations, preparing the world for future opportunities in the coming years and decades.”

His Excellency added: “Over the past three years, the museum has firmly cemented the region’s and the Arab world’s contribution in the journey of human knowledge and scientific progress. It has been instrumental in exploring the relationship between humans and technology in the future, inspiring youth to pursue their journey of learning, creativity and innovation with unrelenting curiosity and drive.”

His Excellency Al Gergawi emphasised that the Museum of the Future, born from the ‘World Government Summit,’ has become a global hub for conferences, forums and events. It serves as a centre for the world’s top futurists and foresight institutions, fostering impactful partnerships to open new avenues for collaboration and progress. In line with its role as a global centre for innovation and future foresight, the museum continues to shape the future landscape.

Headquarters For Great Arab Minds

The Museum of the Future plays a pivotal role in stimulating a scientific and intellectual movement in the region, bringing together great Arab minds to direct their creative energies towards building a better future for all. It provides a platform for these scientists, thought leaders, and researchers to showcase innovative ideas and scientific visions that contribute to accelerating development in various fields. The museum has become the official home to this visionary programme that is designed to honour and recognise the brightest minds across the Arab world, empowering future generations by recognising their achievements and equipping them with the right tools for the future.

Global Futures Society

The museum serves as a think tank for collaboration with international partners and specialised research institutions, focusing on studying current and future challenges to develop innovative solutions. It unites the efforts of 40 of the world’s leading foresight institutions, all of which have joined the Global Futures Society, an initiative established by Dubai Future Foundation at the Museum of the Future.

A Global Hub for World Leaders and Dignitaries

Since its opening, the Museum of the Future has become a major destination for visitors to Dubai and the UAE. The museum has welcomed official delegations, including heads of state, government leaders, senior officials, and global figures.

Global Events

The museum has hosted around 380 prominent events in the fields of future governments, space, technology, economy, and business, making it a major destination for top experts, specialists, and decision-makers to forecast and design various sectors in Dubai and the world. Additionally, the museum has welcomed 470 media delegations from around the world to cover its events and innovative experiences.

Home to the Region’s First AI Retreat

The ‘AI Retreat’ held last June was one of the museum’s most notable events this year. Sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Dubai Future Foundation, the retreat brought together over 1,000 decision-makers and experts from the public and private sectors to discuss ways to adopt Artificial Intelligence applications and uses.

The World’s Largest Gathering of Futurists

The Museum of the Future annually hosts the ‘Dubai Future Forum’, the world’s largest gathering of futurists and experts in their fields organised by the Dubai Future Foundation to foresee the future of key vital sectors. The previous two editions hosted 3,500 experts from more than 100 countries worldwide. The museum will host the third edition of the forum from 19-20 November 2024.

Future Talks and Future Experts

The museum hosts various talks throughout the year as part of the ‘Future Talks’ series, covering topics on future foresight and AI applications in various sectors, from arts and culture to developing participants’ skills in AI model training workshops. In addition to ‘Future Talks’, the museum has launched the Future Experts Programme, a dynamic initiative that brings together global experts in fields like AI, technology, and scientific research. The program fosters collaboration on cutting-edge projects, enabling participants to contribute visionary ideas and practical solutions for the challenges of tomorrow. Through this initiative, the museum continues to empower thought leaders and inspire the next generation of innovators.

Ramadan Majlis

During the holy month of Ramadan, the museum organised a series of sessions as part of the ‘Ramadan Majlis’ programme, in collaboration with ‘Dubai Future Labs’. These sessions focused on exploring the future, encouraging innovative and positive thinking, and drawing inspiration from ethical, societal, and Islamic principles to stimulate technological advancement and digital transformation.

Jobs of the Future

The museum also organised a number of workshops focusing on ‘Jobs of the Future’ to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of job opportunities in sustainability and agricultural technology. It covered the roles of sustainability consultants in guiding institutions towards more sustainable practices and the future role of agricultural technology specialists, focusing on modern trends in vertical and indoor farming to further enhance food production and achieve global food security.

Future Heroes Summer Camp

For its third consecutive year, the Museum of the Future organised the ‘Future Heroes’ summer camp, offering children the opportunity to explore future foresight through educational and recreational activities. The camp hosted Emirati Astronauts Mohammed Al Mulla and Nora Al Matrooshi in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, to foster children’s interest in the space sector. The camp included hands-on workshops and immersive experiences aimed at enhancing creativity and encouraging innovation.

Future of Electronic Games

The museum also hosted the first edition of the ‘Gaming Matters Academy’ event last April, bringing together esports enthusiasts, experts, gaming CEOs, and designers in the global gaming sector, as well as several global companies such as Walt Disney, Ampverse, Epic Games, and EA Sports FC.