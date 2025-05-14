United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has entered a partnership agreement with Emirates Nuclear Energy Company (ENEC). The collaboration aims to support the National Scholarship Programme, provide high-quality educational and training opportunities for Emirati students pursuing engineering degrees in line with national priorities, and facilitate students’ transition to the workforce after graduation.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Ahmad Ibrahim Alsaadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Higher Education Operations Sector and Director of the International Education Support and Scholarships Department at MoHESR, and Ahmed Jassim Al Shamsi, Executive Director of Human Capital at ENEC. Senior officials from both entities attended the signing ceremony.

This collaboration seeks to develop national talent in critical fields, including mechanical, electrical, nuclear, and chemical engineering, in line with the UAE’s strategy to build human capital as per the requirements of the future labour market.

Under the agreement, the Ministry will allocate a number of scholarships annually for Emirati students in coordination with ENEC. Both entities will work together to identify study destinations, align the selection criteria with the admission requirements, and manage the application process.

His Excellency Ahmad Ibrahim Alsaadi said: “We are committed to strengthening cooperation with national companies and key employers to align our scholarships with the labour market needs, with the aim of enhancing the sustainability of strategic national sectors. At MoHESR, we will continue working with our partners across the public and private sectors to expand opportunities for our students to pursue degrees at leading international universities and equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to contribute to national development. Our goal is to transform the scholarship journey into a launchpad for future leaders.”

ENEC will provide career support and guidance to scholarship students through structured training and development programmes to provide them with the skills and experience needed to integrate into the workforce. The company will also commit to employing the students after graduation in line with its recruitment procedures.

Ahmed Jassim Al Shamsi said: “ENEC places great importance on nurturing Emirati talent to drive the future of the UAE’s nuclear energy sector. This partnership supports the company’s efforts to attract and prepare the next generation of specialists, reflecting ENEC’s pivotal role in the clean energy sector and its contribution to advancing the UAE’s knowledge-based economy.”

This partnership exemplifies constructive cooperation between national institutions to develop human competencies and boost the UAE’s competitiveness in specialised sectors. It also reflects the importance of integrating efforts between MoHESR and labour and scholarship authorities to ensure sustainability and efficiency of the National Scholarship Programme and maximise its contribution to achieving national priorities.

