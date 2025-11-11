Visit aims to support national initiatives, help develop organ and tissue donation and transplantation programmes

Exploring opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange with leading academic and medical institutions in the field

H.E. Dr. Amin Al Amiri: “The visit aligns with the national vision of building an integrated healthcare system driven by strong partnerships with leading institutions and global collaboration”

Barcelona, Spain: A delegation from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has concluded an official visit to the Kingdom of Spain, following a series of discussions aiming to strengthen international cooperation in organ donation and transplantation and advance national efforts to develop related programmes in line with the Ministry’s objectives to expand global partnerships and enhance quality of life.

The delegation was led by H.E. Dr. Amin Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector and Supervisor of the National Program for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues “Hayat”.

Members of the delegation included Dr. Ali Abdulkarim Al Obaidli, Chairman of the National Committee for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues, Dr. Maria Gomez, Director of the National Centre for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues, and Dr. Fathia Al Awadhi, Supervisor of Organ Transplantation Training Programmes in the UAE.

Knowledge Exchange

The visit involved discussions on avenues for cooperation and expertise exchange with prominent academic and medical institutions specialising in organ donation and transplantation. The delegation also reviewed the latest international medical technologies and practices in this critical field.

Through these efforts, the Ministry seeks to enhance the UAE's position as a leading model in the regulation of human organ and tissue transplantation and unify national efforts to improve patients' quality of life, reflecting the deeply rooted values of humanitarian giving in Emirati society.

Scientific Meetings

The visit's agenda included a series of scientific meetings and field tours with the delegation visiting the University of Barcelona (CREATIO), where they were briefed on the latest research and applications in the fields of cellular therapy, regenerative medicine, and gene therapy.

The visit also featured an inspection tour of the university's facilities and its advanced research laboratories, which are among the most prominent in Europe in this field.

Organ Preservation and Transport

The delegation also toured the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona. There, they were introduced to the organ transplant coordination unit and the mechanisms for organ preservation using advanced devices. They were also briefed on Donation after Circulatory Death (DCD) programs and Ex-situ Perfusion techniques, which contribute to increasing the success rates of transplant operations.

Both sides discussed the importance of introducing a DCD programme to broaden the scope of organ donation and increase the availability of transplantable organs, thereby helping save the lives of patients on transplant waiting lists and reducing these lists for vital organ transplants such as the liver, kidneys, and lungs.

Enhancing Training

The Ministry’s delegation also held an extensive meeting with the DTI Foundation, a leading institution in organ transplantation. The foundation presented overviews of its educational and research programmes, as well as its latest advancements in organ preservation, tissue banking, and biomedical research.

Both parties discussed prospects for future collaboration in training, scientific research, and technical fields related to organ donation and transplantation.

Strengthening partnerships and cooperation

His Excellency Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri stressed that this visit embodies the national vision of building an integrated healthcare system driven by strategic partnerships with leading institutions and enhanced global cooperation.

He noted that the "Hayat" programme reflects the UAE’s national efforts in human organ and tissue donation and transplantation, reaffirming the UAE's keenness to enhance quality of life, save lives, and support health sustainability by learning from global experiences that contribute to developing national cadres and expertise.