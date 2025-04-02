Mohammad Al Mualla:

The licensure process for new institutions has been reduced from six months to one week, and accreditation for new academic programmes from nine months to one week

The time required to renew accreditation for existing programmes has been reduced from nine months to a maximum of three months

A unified evaluation framework will evaluate HEIs using outcome-based performance indicators

United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has introduced a new streamlined system for institutional licensure and programme accreditation for UAE-based higher education institutions (HEIs). This initiative includes the adoption of an Outcome-based Evaluation Framework in accordance with Ministerial Resolutions No. (27) of 2024 and No. (62) of 2025. The decision establishes clear pathways for institutional licensure and programme accreditation for both existing and new HEIs. It also introduces a unified framework to evaluate institutions based on performance indicators.

As part of this initiative, the document requirements have been significantly reduced, making the process more efficient. New institutions will now require only five documents, down from 28, to obtain a licence. The paperwork for first-time academic programme accreditation has been reduced from 13 documents to just one, while the requirements for renewing institutional licensure have been reduced from more than 11 to just one. Similarly, existing HEIs seeking accreditation for a new programme will now only need one document instead of 13.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammad Al Mualla, Undersecretary of MoHESR, emphasised that this initiative aligns with the Ministry’s commitment to simplifying services under the Zero Government Bureaucracy programme. He further highlighted that this decision supports the Ministry’s broader strategy to enhance higher education quality, aligning outcomes with labour market needs and fostering lifelong learning.

His Excellency Dr. Al Mualla revealed that the ministerial decision significantly shortens the licensure and accreditation timeline. If all requirements are met, the licensure process for new institutions has been reduced from six months to one week. Similarly, accreditation for new academic programmes now takes only one week instead of nine months. The renewal for accreditation for existing programmes has been reduced from nine months to a maximum of three months.

He added that a risk-based management system will be introduced for renewing institutional licensure and academic accreditations. This will help streamline the process and reduce the time required for renewal. Low-risk institutions will receive a six-year licence with oversight every three years, whereas high-risk institutions will be granted a two-year licence with annual monitoring.

His Excellency Dr. Al Mualla said that the new framework provides all accredited UAE-based HEIs with a unified evaluation mechanism based on clear performance indicators. This ensures all institutions are evaluated on measurable outcomes.

The decision outlines clear pathways for new institutions to obtain a licence and accreditation, as well as for existing institutions to renew institutional licensure or programme accreditations. It also defines the steps for accrediting new programmes. Adding or closing an academic unit will require prior approval from MoHESR. Furthermore, licensure procedures will be unified between the MoHESR and local education authorities. Institutions will receive a Ministry licensure upon obtaining local approval, and internationally accredited academic programmes will be automatically recognised without the need for additional procedures, streamlining the service and enhancing efficiency.

In the Outcome-based Evaluation Framework, the Ministry identifies six key pillars, each assigned a specific weight as follows: Employment Outcomes (25%), Learning Outcomes (25%), Collaboration with Partners (20%), Scientific Research Outcomes (15%), Reputation and Global Presence (10%), and Community Engagement (5%). These pillars will be evaluated through predefined performance indicators to ensure a comprehensive, data-driven evaluation of HEIs.

This decision applies to all existing HEIs licensed by the Ministry, as well as new institutions seeking licensure from MoHESR.

