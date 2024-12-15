Abu Dhabi-UAE: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has attended the Union Fortress 10 military parade at Al Ain International Airport. Organised by the UAE Ministry of Defence, the event is held under the theme Pride and Loyalty, Pledge and Allegiance, Security and Prosperity.

His Highness commended the UAE Armed Forces for their advanced capabilities, state-of-the-art equipment, and highly skilled personnel, emphasising their readiness to safeguard the development process and progress of the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed reaffirmed the importance His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan places on the military as the nation’s shield and protector of its accomplishments. His Highness highlighted that, under the leadership’s vision and unwavering support, the UAE Armed Forces have made significant strides in organisational excellence, operational readiness, and personnel development, establishing themselves as a model for modern armies and a trusted guardian of the nation’s progress.

The Union Fortress 10 military parade was attended by His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination; and a number of Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

The event was also attended by His Excellency Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; along with high-ranking officers from the armed forces and Ministry of Interior.

The Union Fortress 10 showcased a series of events, including a joint military display by various formations and units of the armed forces, reflecting their high level of readiness and coordination. The show featured field manoeuvers and scenarios that demonstrated the advanced combat capabilities of the UAE Armed Forces.

Participating units included Land Forces, Air Force and Air Defence, Presidential Guard, Joint Aviation Command, National Guard, and Abu Dhabi Police, alongside supporting services from the UAE Ministry of Defence. The units demonstrated strong ability to conduct rapid intervention missions with exceptional readiness and efficiency, defending the homeland and ensuring its security.

The Union Fortress 10 featured electronic warfare missions, rapid intervention operations, raids executed by Abu Dhabi Police units, high-altitude military parachuting, and explosive ordnance disposal using robots. The exercise also featured cutting-edge military assets, including the Rabdan amphibious infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) and the G6 self-propelled howitzer. Several military aerial vehicles, such as the heavy-lift helicopter CH-47 Chinook, the close air support Black Hawk helicopters and the Apache attack helicopter were deployed during the exercise. Additionally, simulated airstrikes were conducted by F-16 and Mirage 2000 fighter jets.

The Union Fortress parade started in March 2017 on Abu Dhabi Corniche and has since toured the emirates, with each edition held in a different location. The second edition took place in Sharjah in November 2017, followed by Al Ain in February 2018. Subsequent shows were held in Fujairah in November 2018, Ajman in March 2019, Ras Al Khaimah in November 2019, Umm Al Quwain in February 2020, Expo 2020 Dubai in March 2022, and Yas Island in Abu Dhabi in November 2023. This 10th edition marks the return of the event to Al Ain.

