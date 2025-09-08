Sharjah, The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) has shortlisted three innovative student-led projects for the inaugural “Global PR Challenge – Sharjah Edition”, organised for the first time in the emirate as part of the pre-forum programme for the 14th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF). The challenge is being held in partnership with the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO), Sharjah Brand, and in collaboration with the American University of Sharjah (AUS), within a track designed to enable students to develop communication ideas and campaigns that strengthen Sharjah’s identity as a representative brand of the emirate and enhance its presence locally and regionally. The winning project will be announced during the official ceremony of the 12th edition of the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA).

By hosting the challenge, Sharjah underscores its commitment to consolidating its position as a global hub for innovative communication and to promoting Sharjah Brand as a comprehensive framework for the emirate’s message and values. It also empowers young talents to transform their ideas into actionable communication initiatives that support Sharjah’s reputation as a leading brand capable of generating tangible local and international impact.

The shortlisted campaigns are “When in Sharjah, You are Home”, “Ships of Culture”, and “One City, Many Voices”, selected from among 30 students representing seven countries: Italy, Turkey, Hungary, Kazakhstan, India, Kenya, and the UAE through AUS students. Divided into ten teams, the participants presented communication solutions that embodied Sharjah’s identity and expanded the global reach of cultural and media influence.

When in Sharjah, You are Home

The “When in Sharjah, You are Home” campaign positions Sharjah as a welcoming destination shaped by the diverse stories of its residents. It invites global influencers to live with Emirati families and take part in everyday cultural experiences across the emirate. These moments will be documented and shared locally and internationally, encouraging broad community engagement. The campaign builds Sharjah’s image as a united, multicultural city by forging partnerships across media, education, sustainability, and entrepreneurship, while offering a rich and human-centred experience.

Ships of Culture

Inspired by Sharjah’s maritime heritage, the “Ships of Culture” campaign reimagines traditional dhow ships as platforms for cultural storytelling. QR codes shaped like dhows will be placed across museums, waterfronts, heritage sites, and universities, giving visitors access to digital stories that preserve and share the emirate’s collective memory. These narratives will be distributed globally through social media and ready-to-use digital formats, transforming the dhow from a vessel of trade into a symbol of Emirati culture. The campaign invites the public to contribute to these stories, reinforcing Sharjah’s role as a place of heritage, innovation, and global cultural exchange.

One City, Many Voices

The “One City, Many Voices” campaign presents travel to Sharjah as a multi-sensory experience that blends advanced technology with authentic storytelling through the Sharjah Lens app. The platform offers immersive audio experiences through environmental and cultural soundscapes, highlights hidden landmarks, and features a digital passport, short films, and stories narrated by residents. It also includes community-led competitions and virtual reality activations at international airports, developed in partnership with airlines and cultural institutions.

The 12th Edition of SGCA 2025

The “Global PR Challenge” is part of the annual Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA), which honours excellence and innovation in government communication. Winners will be announced on September 11, coinciding with the closing day of IGCF 2025, which takes place on September 10–11 at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme “Communication for Quality of Life”.

The challenge serves as a strategic platform to empower the next generation of communication professionals, transforming creative ideas into actionable projects with long-term impact. It also aligns with SGCA’s mission to inspire innovation, foster cross-cultural collaboration, and enhance quality of life through effective, innovative communication.