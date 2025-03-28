The Emirates Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) has extended its partnership with Keolis MHI, the operator and maintainer of Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram, to provide high-quality training sessions for university students and Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) students in Dubai. This initiative seeks to equip students with practical skills and empower them to enter the job market with confidence and competence. The collaboration aligns with EHRDC’s unwavering commitment to empowering and qualifying Emirati talent while boosting their role in driving the country’s digital economy.

In 2024, Keolis MHI’s training program benefited 104 students, including 66 Emirati students. The program offered training to students in various major fields to meet the evolving demands of the digital economy and smart transport sector. Key disciplines covered by the program were electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, industrial engineering, information technology, mechatronics, international relations, marketing and communications, project management, computer science, network and systems administration, among others.

His Excellency Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Chairman of EHRDC and Director-General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said: “At EHRDC, we strive to establish strong strategic partnerships with private sector companies to create new opportunities for Emirati talent, further contributing to the nation’s vision of fostering a sustainable, knowledge-based economy driven by national expertise, technological innovation, and future industries”.

Abdulaziz Al Falahi, General Superintendent of Recruitment at EHRDC, said: “The partnership with Keolis MHI embodies the Council's commitment to empowering Emirati students by equipping them with the skills and expertise needed to succeed in the competitive job market”. He also emphasized the Council’s dedication to providing practical training opportunities in key sectors such as transportation and technology, ensuring that the next generation of national talent is well-prepared to drive economic growth and support the UAE’s digital transformation.

Furthermore, H.E. Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi highlighted that the partnership with Keolis MHI is a testament to EHRDC’s goal of empowering national talents through hands-on training and professional qualification courses. He further underscored that these training programs provide students with numerous valuable opportunities to perfect their technical and professional skills and empower them to play a pivotal role in economic development while meeting the evolving requirements of the future job market.

David Franks, Managing Director of Keolis MHI, emphasised the significant role of the collaboration with EHRDC in attracting, nurturing and developing a vast pool of young Emirati talents. Furthermore, he reaffirmed the company’s steadfast dedication to promoting an advanced training environment that equips students with vital technical skills, boosts their competitiveness and prepares them to succeed in the smart transport sector while contributing to its continuous development.

Amal Abdullatif, Chief People Officer at Keolis MHI, said: “Rail transport’s next generation stands as a strategic pillar of the future of smart mobility. We are delighted to partner with EHRDC in providing 100 apprenticeship opportunities for Emirati students during our 2025 intake. With 14 students already on board, we encourage eligible and ambitious candidates to submit their applications.”

The partnership seeks to provide specialised training programs, offering Emirati students practical workplace experience, giving them a competitive edge in the job market and increasing their employment prospects in leading technology, transport and infrastructure companies. This initiative highlights EHRDC’s unwavering dedication to reinforcing collaborations between public and private sectors, while delivering top-notch training opportunities that enable Emirati youth to build successful careers in key industries such as transport, technology and engineering.