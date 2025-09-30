The Abu Dhabi Chamber’s support strengthens the association’s efforts to empower the franchise model, says H.E. Noor Al Tamimi

Abu Dhabi – Emirates Franchise, an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has announced it will host a UAE Pavilion at the 23rd Global Franchise and Distributorship Expo in Istanbul from 16–19 October 2025.This initiative reinforces the UAE’s commitment to expanding its international presence and strengthening its position within the global franchising sector. The expo, held under the theme “Be My Franchise”, will provide a platform to showcase the UAE’s dynamic franchise ecosystem to an international audience. The national pavilion will unite 14 private-sector companies alongside various UAE chambers of commerce and key entrepreneurship support organisations, including the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development. This collaborative approach highlights the UAE’s coordinated institutional efforts to enhance the franchising sector’s regional and international reach. The initiative reflects the growing momentum in developing the UAE’s franchising ecosystem and underscores the nation’s strategic focus on expanding business opportunities across global markets.

Empowering the Franchise Model

Her Excellency Noor Al Tamimi, President of the Emirates Franchise, “Participation in this international exhibition marks a significant step in reinforcing the UAE’s status as a leading destination within the global franchising sector. With the backing of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, the Association remains committed to advancing franchising as an integrated economic model, one that creates employment opportunities, drives innovation, and empowers entrepreneurs to launch ventures with higher success rates than independent enterprises. Today, we are witnessing restaurant chains, service centres, and retail outlets evolving from local concepts into global brands through this dynamic system.”

The Association’s Strategy

H.E. Al Tamimi noted that the UAE, with Abu Dhabi at its core, has emerged as a global destination for franchising, reshaping the sector through innovative approaches that align with the rapidly evolving global economy. Over the past decade, the country’s franchise industry has witnessed strong growth, with more than 600 franchise companies and over 2,000 franchised brands now operating in the country. The sector generates revenues exceeding AED 100 billion annually, growing at an average rate of almost 15%.

She added that organising the UAE Pavilion at the Turkish Franchise Expo reflects the Association’s strategy to support the expansion of the national franchise industry and position Emirati brands on the global stage. The initiative aims to spread awareness of franchising culture, unlock access to new and promising markets, and showcase Emirati excellence to a global audience of investors, franchisees, and industry professionals. It further seeks to expand partnerships, encourage knowledge exchange, and contribute to economic diversification and enhanced competitiveness.

Turkish Market Opportunities

With its participation in “Be My Franchise 2025”, the franchise association aims to strengthen Emirati presence in Turkey, where Emirati brands have so far maintained a limited footprint in franchising. According to 2023 data, around 600 Emirati companies operate in Turkey, especially in investment, infrastructure, finance, energy, and property. By contrast, Turkish brands enjoy a strong presence in the UAE across sectors such as restaurants, cafés, fashion, and retail, reflecting the deep investment ties between both countries.

The Turkish franchise sector is witnessing significant expansion, with the market valued at nearly US$ 50 billion in 2023 and projected to surpass US$ 55 billion in 2024. It includes more than 3,700 franchise brands and 66,000 outlets, generating over 300,000 jobs primarily in fashion, retail, and food and beverage.

Turkish Franchises in the UAE

Data from the Turkish Investment Office confirms that Turkish brands have established a strong franchising footprint in the UAE. By 2023, more than 400 Turkish companies were operating in the UAE across diverse sectors, many of them franchise-driven consumer brands. Globally, approximately 405 Turkish brand franchises have expanded, focusing strongly on nearby regions such as the Gulf.

Prominent Turkish chains such as Mado, Hafiz Mustafa 1864, and Simit Sarayi Café, along with leading fashion retailers like Koton and LC Waikiki, have successfully established outlets across the UAE. Recent reports reveal that Turkish brands consider the Middle East a priority market, with franchise agreements in the Gulf increasing by nearly 25% between 2023 and 2024. Dozens of Turkish-origin companies continue to expand their presence in the UAE, capitalising on robust consumer demand and the country’s vibrant retail sector.