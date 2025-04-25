Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Humanitarian will present a bold new chapter in humanitarian thinking at the upcoming Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD), taking place from 29 April to 1 May 2025 at Dubai World Trade Center, Sheikh Rashid Hall. The Dubai Humanitarian Pavilion will serve as a vital platform to drive forward the theme of this year’s conference: Sustainable Innovative Solutions in the Humanitarian Field.

The pavilion will host over 35 expert speakers, more than 10 thought-provoking sessions, and showcase pioneering solutions and partnerships. Across three days, humanitarian leaders, policymakers, local humanitarian actors, innovators, academic researchers, and private sector partners will come together to discuss and shape the future of humanitarian action.

The pavilion will also spotlight:

A curated display of humanitarian innovative solutions

A dedicated networking platform for Dubai Humanitarian’s global community

The Humanitarian Logistics Databank, a transformative digital platform for real-time stockpile visibility

Pioneering humanitarian initiatives and projects

With sessions on topics ranging from climate-resilient logistics to financial sustainability and green sourcing, the pavilion emphasizes a future where innovation, sustainability, and inclusive partnerships are no longer optional, but an essential.

“We have started our journey for a sustainable humanitarian supply chain a couple of years ago and it has never been more relevant than today. At a time of complex global crises, from climate-driven disasters to prolonged conflict and displacement, business as usual in the humanitarian sector is no longer enough,” said Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian. “At DIHAD 2025, we are reaffirming our commitment to reimagine humanitarian response. Through the pavilion, we aim to bring humanitarian actors, academia, and the private sector together in a collective effort to innovate with purpose, embed sustainability into every layer of action, and forge trusted partnerships that build lasting resilience.”

Over the three days, panel sessions at the Dubai Humanitarian’s pavilion will explore critical themes poised to shape the future of humanitarian aid, with discussions covering:

Readiness of transforming Aid for Tomorrow’s Challenges

Innovating Sustainability: Bridging Cluster Insights with Innovation Labs

Revolutionizing Relief: Technology’s Role in Humanitarian Change

Building a Better Future: Greener and Smarter Sourcing for Humanitarian Aid

Financial Sustainability: Beyond Short-Term Wins

Rethinking Partnerships: Aligning Innovation & Sustainability for Impact

The Humanitarian Logistics Databank, developed by Dubai Humanitarian, will be a key feature at the pavilion. This flagship award-winning platform enhances global emergency preparedness by providing real-time visibility of aid stockpiles across multiple hubs, enabling a Global Safety Net through faster, more coordinated, and cost-effective responses. The Databank has already proven critical in reducing duplication and accelerating the delivery of life-saving assistance during crises.

In alignment with Dubai’s long-standing vision of transformation, Dubai Humanitarian’s pavilion reflects the leadership’s continued dedication to positioning the emirate as a global platform for humanitarian impact, collaboration, and innovation.

About Dubai Humanitarian

Dubai Humanitarian, formerly known as the International Humanitarian City, is the largest humanitarian hub in the world. It was founded in 2003 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, to proactively support the efforts of the international humanitarian community.

As the only non-profit, independent, humanitarian free-zone Authority, Dubai Humanitarian hosts a diverse community of approximately 80 members. This community comprises international entities such as UN organizations, non-profits, non-governmental organizations, and commercial companies, collectively working to advance humanitarian and development efforts worldwide.