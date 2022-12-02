Dubai – Dubai Customs organized a number of activities at different customs centers as part of its celebration of the UAE 51st National Day. These included the Village Heritage, folklore games and contests as well as videos displaying the UAE and the Union history. Another contest was introduced to the external audience on Dubai Customs’ social media accounts.

“On this occasion, I am proud to extend my heartiest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and all the citizens and residents of the UAE,” said H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation. “We are grateful for our wise leadership for sparing no effort for the sake of the nation’s advancement and the happiness of all citizens and residents. The UAE has become a model to be followed in terms of modernity, development, tolerance and coexistence. On this opportunity, we are happy to renew our loyalty to the wise leadership, and to continue our hard work to achieve further success, and shape a better future for the next generations in line with the national vision that sees the UAE the best country in the world in its centennial year in 2071.”

