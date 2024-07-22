Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has unveiled plans for the second Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Forum, focusing on the emirate’s cultural and creative industries. The forum aims to empower entrepreneurs by transforming ideas into successful projects and fostering self-sustaining businesses. It nurtures skills, opens communication opportunities, and promotes a competitive environment. This initiative supports Dubai Culture’s commitment to investing in emerging potential and ultimately achieving the emirate’s cultural vision of being a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Last year's forum saw impressive engagement, with over 1,200 creatives, entrepreneurs and investors attending the forum that offered 27 workshops, panels, keynote speeches and activations, as well as the presence of 9 community hub members that offered the entrepreneurs support, knowledge and in-kind awards.

The second edition of the forum will take place in Q4 2024 at Al Quoz Creative Zone, and will feature a rich programme of keynote sessions and panel discussions led by esteemed experts. These will be complemented by interactive workshops, networking opportunities, and exciting events geared towards nurturing business ingenuity and enriching the emirate’s creative landscape.

In tandem with the forum, the Authority has launched the second Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Competition to boost competition among creative minds and inspire groundbreaking business ideas. This initiative strengthens Dubai’s cultural and creative industries, inspires entrepreneurship growth, and aligns with the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy. The competition presents a unique opportunity for exposure and validation, with the award acting as a catalyst for commercial growth. Last year's winners, who were selected from close to 200 applicants, received a shared total of AED 100,000 in cash and in-kind prizes, enabling them to invest in their ideas, develop prototypes, scale operations, and explore new market opportunities. By promoting innovation and driving economic growth, the Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Competition empowers talented individuals, hopefully transforming their visions into thriving businesses.

Dubai Culture will accept competition applications until 31 August. Shortlisted applicants will present their business ideas at the Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Forum to a distinguished panel of industry experts, investors, and forum partners. This year, the prizes have been increased to include 100,000 AED in cash: 50,000 AED for the first-place winner, 30,000 AED for second place, and 20,000 AED for third. Additionally, there will be substantial in-kind support packages offered by the forum’s partners.

Khulood Khoory, Director of the Projects & Events Department at Dubai Culture, affirmed the importance of the Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Forum and its role in supporting the cultural and creative industries ecosystem and stimulating innovation among entrepreneurs, saying: “Through the forum, the Authority seeks to provide a platform capable of bringing together creative entrepreneurs, encouraging them to develop their skills, showcase their ideas and projects, and explore new ideas that contribute to their continued professional journey in various creative fields. The forum represents a unique opportunity to build bridges between entrepreneurs, experts, and investors across various fields, helping to open new horizons for them, enrich their knowledge, and enhance their culture of innovation. On the other hand, the Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Competition represents a spacious area that encourages entrepreneurs to present their ideas, express their ambitions, and demonstrate their ability to develop new and innovative products capable of meeting market and customer needs alike.”

The Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Competition is open to all UAE-based startups in their early stages, which must be less than two years from their launch. The competition spans various fields, including creative businesses and startups in TV, audio and radio broadcasting; handicrafts; graphic, industrial, digital, fashion, and product design; heritage, museums, libraries, archaeology, music, film, content and motion graphics production, performing arts, visual arts, photography, publishing, e-gaming, culinary arts, and food culture. Each applicant must submit supporting documentation for their business to participate in the competition and a prototype, where applicable.