Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has successfully concluded its participation in Colombia Tech Week 2025, where it highlighted Dubai’s competitive strengths that cement the emirate’s position as a leading global business hub.

As part of the Colombia Tech Festival – one of the flagship events of Colombia Tech Week 2025 attended by more than 8,000 participants and 200 international investment funds – Dubai Chambers showcased the emirate’s promising opportunities for global companies and investors. The chambers’ session highlighted prospects across digital sectors, particularly artificial intelligence and fintech, together with opportunities in sustainability and corporate innovation.

The discussion also introduced Dubai’s expanding role as a leading global centre for growth and innovation. It emphasised the emirate’s efforts to strengthen economic ties with Latin America and build long-term, sustainable partnerships across the region.

Participants were introduced to the services of Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, which supports investors and entrepreneurs from Latin America in accessing Dubai’s wide-ranging opportunities.

Through its four offices in Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico, the chamber provides market intelligence, guidance on doing business in Dubai, and hands-on support for companies seeking to establish a presence in the emirate and expand into high-growth markets. Its international network serves as a strategic platform linking Dubai-based companies with global business communities, facilitating two-way investment flows, strengthening bilateral trade, and enabling firms abroad to leverage Dubai as a gateway to international growth.

As part of its activities during Colombia Tech Week 2025, Dubai Chambers also organised a dedicated event for family offices from Colombia and Latin America. The event provided participants with insights into Dubai’s position as a global centre for wealth management, investment, and international expansion, as well as opportunities for strategic cooperation across a range of investment sectors, including the digital economy.

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

