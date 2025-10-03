Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and Founder and Chairman of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), welcomed HE Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, accompanied by HE Fahad Al Gergawi, Undersecretary, at DEWA's stand in WETEX 2025, which DEWA organised from 30 September to 2 October 2025.

Al Tayer highlighted DEWA's key achievements and latest innovative projects and initiatives in clean and renewable energy, water, artificial intelligence and environmental sustainability. He was also briefed about the latest achievements of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the independent power producer (IPP) model. Its current production capacity is 3,860 megawatts (MW). Work is underway on the seventh phase, which will add 2,000 MW of photovoltaic power with 1,400 MW of battery storage for six hours. This will increase the solar park’s total capacity to more than 8,000 MW by 2030 (original target was 5,000MW) and will reduce 8.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually (original target was 6.5 million tonnes).

Al Tayer talked about DEWA’s world records in key performance indicators (KPIs) related to its areas of work, including the reduction of electricity customer minutes lost (CML) in Dubai to just 0.94 minutes per year, while transmission and distribution network losses were cut to 2% and water network losses to 4.5%, all of which are the lowest globally.

Al Tayer also highlighted the smart meter network, which has around 2.4 million electricity and water meters. He also highlighted the Distribution Network Smart Centre, which analyses over 15 million bits of data collected on daily basis, and the EV Green Charger initiative, which has more than 1,500 charging points across Dubai.

Al Zeyoudi was briefed on DEWA's projects to diversify clean energy sources, including the Green Hydrogen Project, the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa to produce hydrogen using solar energy, and the 250MW Hatta pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant, which will have a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt hours. He was also briefed about Al Shera’a, DEWA’s new headquarters, which will be the largest, tallest and smartest net-positive government building in the world. Al Zeyoudi also learned about the Hassyan Water Desalination Plant project, which uses reverse osmosis technology. It will have a production capacity of up to 180 million gallons per day. This is DEWA’s first project using the independent water producer model and will increase Dubai’s total capacity to approximately 735 million gallons per day by 2030.

About WETEX

Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, DEWA organises the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) annually. The event is the largest of its kind in the region and one of the world’s key exhibitions in water, energy, sustainability, green technologies, renewable energy, green buildings, electric vehicles and other essential industries.

WETEX offers companies, investors and visitors a unique opportunity to explore innovative solutions and technologies designed to accelerate climate action. Participants can also discover investment opportunities in local and regional markets and connect with thousands of exhibitors, officials and decision-makers.

DEWA will organise the 27th edition of WETEX from 30 September to 2 October 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.