Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) Women’s Committee and National Bonds, the UAE’s Sharia-compliant savings and investment company, organised a workshop to empower DEWA’s female employees with essential financial knowledge. The sessions focused on the fundamentals of prudent saving, strategic investing and long-term financial sustainability. Through interactive discussions and practical examples, participants explored strategies for managing income, prioritising financial goals and navigating everyday economic challenges with balance and confidence.

“We are committed to empowering our female employees and equipping them with the necessary tools, expertise and knowledge to enhance their active participation in the labour market, decision-making, excellence and leadership. We collaborate with our national partners to open new horizons for creativity and innovation, ensuring that female employees remain pivotal partners to their male counterparts in driving economic prosperity. We are also pleased to contribute to instilling a culture of sound financial planning and reinforcing authentic Emirati values based on stability, balance, cohesion and the mindful avoidance of waste,” said Fatima Al Jokar, Chairperson of the Women’s Committee at DEWA.

Rehab Lootah, Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer of National Bonds, said: “Financial saving plays a pivotal role in building financial stability for families and communities. At National Bonds, we believe that empowering women with financial knowledge and skills will positively impact future generations. We are happy to collaborate with the Women’s Committee at DEWA to support women and enhance their role in family and community stability. We aim to equip women with the knowledge and expertise necessary to manage their finances wisely, ensuring they and their families can confidently and stably face financial challenges. This type of partnership opens new avenues for reaching diverse segments of society and contributes to building a more stable and sustainable financial future, in line with the UAE’s vision for a prosperous and financially secure society.”