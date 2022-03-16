Dubai, UAE: For the third year in a row, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has achieved the first global position in implementing the requirements of the International Customer Experience Standard (ICXS). DEWA achieved 100% in the updated International Customer Experience Standard. This is the highest score worldwide in the updated ICXS2019. The evaluation process included the preventive measures implemented by DEWA for the safety of its employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. This underlines DEWA’s leadership and outstanding performance in achieving the highest results locally and globally, in line with its strategic direction to provide a unique experience for its customers. The specialised team from the British Standards Institute (BSI) officially revealed the achieved global result (100%), emphasising that DEWA maintains the category of ‘Internationally Distinguished Services’. The auditing process included virtual visits and tours as well as the direct broadcast of the centres that were evaluated using the latest technologies and communication mechanisms.

“Our strategies and work plans are guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who said that the UAE has presented to the world an exceptional model in developing and leading future government work to become a role model to be followed in sustainable development and modernisation. In line with this vision, we have launched several initiatives and services to enhance the customer experience and develop all our services through smart and innovative channels available anytime and anywhere, to save time and effort and make them happier. This is in line with the vision of the wise leadership to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world. We also strive to provide a positive and motivating work environment that ensures the happiness of employees and in turn, the happiness of all stakeholders,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“Achieving the first global position in implementing the requirements of the International Customer Experience Standard for the third consecutive year reflects our commitment to DEWA’s Customer Happiness Charter, launched in 2015, and keenness to promote continuous innovation-driven improvement. We seek to enhance our competitiveness and have developed work mechanisms for assessing customer happiness in a live, direct and continuous manner. This is within an integrated framework for continuous improvement that incorporates strong evaluation and follow-up mechanisms. All this has enabled DEWA to set new global benchmarks in customer and stakeholder happiness,” added Al Tayer.

Eng. Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, noted that DEWA obtains best global practices to design and implement innovative development initiatives and projects for excellence and its global position. DEWA has become an international benchmark in developing and implementing the highest excellence standards across all its activities and operations. He added that this achievement reflects the importance DEWA attaches to its customers, their happiness, and upgrading its services to international levels. This is also a result of the top management’s support to provide a stimulating work environment to support the development of services and delivery channels to reach the highest happiness levels for its customers.

DEWA provides all its services on several digital channels. It also provides several services through Rammas, its virtual employee, on DEWA’s website, smart app, Facebook page, Google Home, robots, WhatsApp Business, and Amazon’s Alexa. DEWA has recently started providing its smart services on Amazon Alexa in Arabic, becoming the first government utility in the world to do this. Smart adoption of DEWA’s services reached 98.89% in the 4th quarter of 2021.