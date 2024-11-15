The initiative aligns with the Emirate's comprehensive vision to enhance quality of life, support family growth, and achieve sustainable development.

Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili: "We look forward to creating a tangible impact that solidifies Abu Dhabi’s global standing as a city that is friendly to People of Determination and the elderly, and supportive of families as a whole."

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi: We reaffirm our commitment to our wise leadership’s vision of establishing Abu Dhabi as a preferred global destination for living, working, and investing.”

Sana Mohammed Suhail: The project reflects our shared vision for Abu Dhabi to be a family-friendly emirate.”

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, the regulatory body for the emirate’s social sector, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Municipalities and Transport and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority pertaining to the People of Determination and Elderly Inclusive City Project, designed to support people of determination and the elderly, in alignment with the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination, the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy particularly the Family Growth Support Programme and the liveability Strategy.

The signing was attended by His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, His Excellency Engineer Hamad Al Dhahri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development, and His Excellency Dr. Saif Al Nasri, Undersecretary of the Department of Municipalities and Transport. The agreement was signed by Dr. Laila Al-Hayas, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector, Dr. Salem Al-Kaabi, Director General of Operations Affairs at the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and Dr. Hessa Al-Kaabi, Executive Director of the Special Projects and Partnerships Sector at the Early Childhood Authority.

Commenting on the agreement, His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili said: “The memorandum of understanding with the Department of Municipalities and Transport and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority reflects our wise leadership’s vision to enhance quality of life for all segments of society. This agreement ensures that policies and services are comprehensive, aiming to strengthen the bonds of social cohesion and provide a dignified life for everyone, in line with the emirate’s strategic goals of building an integrated and sustainable society.”His Excellency added, “This agreement aligns with a comprehensive vision to fully integrate people of determination and the elderly into society by creating environments that facilitate easy access to services and facilities. We are enthusiastic about the collaboration between the Department of Community Development, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority in accelerating the transformation of Abu Dhabi into a city that is friendly and inclusive for people of determination, the elderly, and families alike.

“The strategic, integrated partnership between government entities and between the government and private sector is a key factor in the success of this initiative. The Inclusive City Project represents a vital step forward in reinforcing Abu Dhabi's commitment to enhancing quality of life for all segments of society, while setting a pioneering model in the transition toward sustainable and inclusive urban environments and cities.

“We are eager to see a meaningful and tangible impact on the ground that strengthens Abu Dhabi's global status as a friendly city for people of determination, the elderly, and families as a whole. This initiative will serve as a foundation to expand efforts in accelerating transforming Abu Dhabi into a family-friendly city, in alignment with the Family Growth Programme.”

His Excellency Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) said: “We are pleased to partner with the Department of Community Development and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority on the Inclusive City project for People of Determination and the elderly. Our goal is to leverage our expertise to create a community that allows easy access to services through well-prepared infrastructure, appropriate facilities, and enhanced mobility; ultimately improving the quality of life and societal integration for all family members.

“This initiative reflects the Department's commitment to collaborate with government entities to achieve significant milestones in line with Abu Dhabi’s long-term policies. Furthermore, it underscores DMT’s continued efforts to support the leadership’s vision of positioning the Emirate as a global destination of choice to live, work and invest.” HE added.

In this regard, H.E. Sana Mohamed Suhail, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), emphasized the Authority’s commitment to collaborating with its partners to make Abu Dhabi a more inclusive city for People of Determination and for the elderly. This initiative, she noted, not only aims to enhance the quality of life for all residents but also reflects Abu Dhabi government’s dedication to building an environment that aligns with the Emirate’s vision and future aspirations.

“Our shared vision is to make Abu Dhabi a family friendly Emirate where people can grow and flourish. To achieve this, we are committed to learning from global leading practices for inclusion and aligning them with the priorities, needs, and aspirations of our society. We will continue to prioritize the early years, from pregnancy to age eight, as this is the most crucial period for brain development. Moreover, we aspire to continue innovating to establish Abu Dhabi’s position globally as an Emirate where every individual can thrive and reach their full potential, regardless of age or background,” said Sana Suhail.

Objectives of the agreement

The agreement aims to enhance joint cooperation between the three parties in accelerating the transformation of Abu Dhabi into an inclusive and accessible city for people of determination, the elderly and the family. Under this agreement, the three parties will employ the necessary expertise and resources to implement the expansion of the People of Determination and Elderly Inclusive City Project beyond Yas Island to include other areas in the emirate. The partners will also cooperate in sustainably developing incentive tools to drive the transformation of Abu Dhabi across various sectors into an inclusive city for all.This collaboration includes efforts to submit applications for membership in relevant international organisations and global awards nominations to highlight Abu Dhabi's status as a leading city in the field of inclusion on the world stage. Part of this initiative involves the development of a comprehensive action plan to be presented to the World Health Organization, with the goal of securing membership as an age-friendly city.

Moreover, the three parties will cooperate in developing the concept and framework of the family-friendly city and an implementation plan across the Emirate. The cooperation will also focus on conducting joint social studies that will influence improving the quality of life in Abu Dhabi.

Project Overview

The People of Determination and the Elderly Inclusive City project aims to accelerate the transformation of Abu Dhabi into an inclusive and accessible environment that ensures the participation of people of determination, the elderly and all family members in various aspects of life, in line with the best international standards and practices. This includes ensuring easy access to all public services, the built environment, and information.. Yas Island represents the first pilot of this ambitious plan, marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Aldar Properties in January 2024 to implement a fully accessible and inclusive model on the island, with a future comprehensive plan of scalability and expansion into other districts, different geographic areas and cities across level the Emirate.

The project contributes to reinforcing Abu Dhabi's international position by supporting its compliance with obligations towards the International Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and drives the emirate's efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.The project consists of three phases: the first phase involves developing a framework for an inclusive city that addresses the needs of people of determination and the elderly. The second phase focuses on transforming Yas Island by implementing inclusive standards and features that address the needs of People of Determination and the elderly as outlined in the framework. The third phase is based on replicating and expanding this model to other areas within the Emirate.

.Future plans, supported by partnerships with the Department of Municipalities and Transport and the Early Childhood Authority, aim to benefit from and expand the People of Determination and Elderly inclusive city initiative, ultimately transforming Abu Dhabi into a family-friendly city.

This vision includes creating a safe, inclusive, and sustainable environment that serves all ages and segments of society, characterized by accessible infrastructure and facilities such as parks, schools, health centres, recreational spaces, and public services that prioritise the well-being of children, parents, and the elderly. By enhancing community spirit, fostering safety, and promoting quality of life, through thoughtful urban planning, design, and policies that address the social, economic, and developmental needs of families.

-Ends-

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

Connect with DCD on social media:

@DCDAbuDhabi Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn| YouTube