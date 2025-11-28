Dubai, UAE: For the first time in Dubai, an educational institution has secured permission to establish a dedicated zone for training and testing unmanned aircraft systems. The University of Dubai (UD), in collaboration with FEDS Drone Academy, has received a permit from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority to set aside approximately 300 square metres of its campus for unmanned aircraft activities. The permit allows the university and its partners to run qualifying programmes for students, test drone systems and develop scientific and applied research on unmanned aircraft within a framework that complies with the laws and conditions governing drone operations in the emirate.

The new zone is part of a broader Memorandum of Understanding between UD and FEDS Drone Academy that calls for joint research and development, seminars, workshops, innovation competitions and integrating drone training as part of the curriculum. By creating a dedicated space for hands-on training, the partners aim to increase the number of qualified drone pilots, enhance technical awareness and support the local economy built around advanced technology. Students will have the opportunity to gain practical skills and contribute to research projects while ensuring that all activities adhere to the safety and regulatory requirements of Dubai.

Rabih Bou Rached, chief executive of FEDS Drone Academy, said the initiative demonstrates how collaboration between government authorities, academia and the private sector can accelerate the responsible adoption of drone technology. “Sustainable progress comes when regulators, universities and operators come together,” he said. “By working with the University of Dubai, we can create a sandbox to train pilots and pursue research, development and data analysis, all within a compliant and supportive environment”

The president of the University of Dubai, H.E. Dr. Eesa Albastaki, stated that the University aims through its collaboration with FEDS Drone Academy to produce qualified drone pilots with a high level of competency and awareness of operational rules and regulations.

This also serves our role in contributing to society. Therefore, we are dedicating a substantial part of our resources to increase the number of highly skilled drone pilots, youth awareness of UAS technologies, and the development of the local High-Tech economy.

Added to that, H.E. Dr. Eesa believes that with this push to increase the number of such qualified pilots, the resources of other institutions and corporations can be put into better economic use, which would also motivate a sustainable approach in problem-solving and building the nation.

Moreover, this authorisation certificate from the DCAA allows the University of Dubai to conduct scientific research and development efforts, given that UAS technologies are subject to continuous transformation and improvement over very short periods of time.

The partners plan to use the new zone to support research into emerging drone technologies and to host activities that benefit multiple sectors of society. By combining academic rigour with industry experience, they aim to ensure that Dubai’s unmanned aircraft workforce is prepared for the opportunities and challenges of a technology that is transforming industries worldwide.