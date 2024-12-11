In order to improve operations and create digital systems that use artificial intelligence, the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Global Security Services Group. This agreement will allow the department to oversee operations in the Rehabilitation and Correctional Centres Sector and support the rights of inmates while also facilitating their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

This innovative experience is the first of its kind in the Middle East in that it allows private sector organisations to oversee operations in correctional and rehabilitation facilities. Its goal is to strengthen the public-private sector partnership and take advantage of the creative solutions, processes, and worldwide results it offers, all of which help to increase operational efficiency and create the best possible environment for the rehabilitation and reintegration of prisoners.

His Excellency Counsellor Yousef Al-Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi judicial department, has stressed that signing the MoU falls within the development efforts in various sectors of the Judicial Department, in line with the vision of His Highness. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, "may God protect him," and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, vice president of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, Chairman of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi, to carry on with the ongoing modernisation and improvement in order to raise the standard of services rendered in a manner that increases the Emirate of Abu Dhabi's competitiveness internationally.

His Excellency Counselor Al-Abri clarified that the memorandum supports the achievement of the directions aimed at enhancing security solutions and operations in correctional and rehabilitation centres, in implementation of the strategic plan to develop illustrious correctional centres that apply the best international practices, pointing out that the department pays special attention to the development process in the rehabilitation and correctional centres sector, to contribute to achieving the objectives aimed at adopting systems and programmes that keep pace with all developments to ensure the security and safety of the centres’ inmates and work teams of specialized employees.