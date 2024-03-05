The Unicorn Kingdom: Pathfinder Awards are open to scale-up companies specialising in AI, Connected & Automated Mobility Technology, Cyber Security and Digital Trade Solutions from across the GCC.

The UK’s Department for Business and Trade (DBT) is on the hunt to unearth the most promising tech scale-up companies across the world through the Unicorn Kingdom: Pathfinder Awards.

The Unicorn Kingdom: Pathfinder Awards will be the Department for Business and Trade’s largest ever global awards for tech scale-up companies.

Globally ambitious tech scale-ups from across AI, Connected & Automated Mobility (CAM) Technology, Cyber Security and Digital Trade Solutions are eligible to apply for the chance to pave their way into the UK’s thriving tech sector.

The UK offers endless opportunities for tech companies looking to scale up and grow, including a highly skilled workforce, fair regulatory system, and welcoming business environment.

UKPA winners will receive a tailormade programme in the UK, including meetings with leading industry and government sector specialists, invites to VIP events and receptions and expert support from DBT’s Global Entrepreneur Programme, which supports ambitious businesses to scale and grow from a UK global headquarters. They’ll also receive exposure and recognition through promotional activities run by DBT to accelerate their growth.

His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for the Middle East and Pakistan, Oliver Christian said:

"We are thrilled to launch the Unicorn Kingdom: Pathfinder Awards on a global scale, giving tech scale-ups from across the world the opportunity both to showcase their innovation and potential, as well as to discover more about the UK's already vibrant tech ecosystem. There are only three countries in the world whose tech sector is worth over $1 trillion – and the UK is one of them. I encourage the best and the brightest tech scale-ups from the Middle East to apply and to benefit from UK Government support on their journey towards growth and success.”

