Ajman Chamber has organized the "Innovation Program" and the "Innovation Lab" as part of the UAE Innovation Month "UAE Innovates 2025". Employees of Ajman Chamber and members of youth councils from the Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED), the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman, and the Transport Authority participated in the "Innovation Program." A group of Ajman Chamber members from companies and factories took part in the "Innovation Lab."

Maryam Al Nuaimi, head of the UAE Innovation Month team at the Ajman Chamber, praised the comprehensiveness of the Innovation Program and the diversity of its practical and theoretical activities. The program presented a set of challenges in work environments, discussed their causes, and developed appropriate solutions through the program participants. She stressed that the participation of youth councils in the program contributes to building bridges of cooperation, developing relationships, and enhancing the exchange of experiences, which contributes to creating a dynamic environment that encourages innovation and creativity.

The "Innovation Lab" event, with the participation of private sector establishments, included many workshops and interactive sessions that highlighted the importance of creative thinking, teamwork, and the role of innovations and the use of modern technologies to increase productivity in private sector establishments. The challenges facing companies were also reviewed and innovative solutions were proposed to enhance competitiveness and achieve sustainable development.

"Ajman Chamber was keen to diversify the activities of Innovation Month in cooperation with its employees, youth councils in the emirate, and Ajman Chamber members from private sector establishments. This effort aims to promote an innovation-driven environment, consolidate the concepts of creativity across sectors, encourage the use of artificial intelligence technologies, and provide an interactive platform to explore solutions that keep pace with the latest developments, support digital transformation, and enhance the private sector’s competitiveness," Al Nuaimi added.