H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Trade Development and International Relations at the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), received a delegation from the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Netherlands Business Council in the UAE, to discuss ways of joint economic cooperation, develop bilateral relations, review available investment opportunities and develop bilateral trade between the two countries.

The delegation was headed by Tanneke Egbers, Executive Director of the Netherlands Business Council in the UAE. The Delegation included Mr. Faouz Ibrahim, an economic and commercial advisor, and Ms. Esraa Muhammad, a project manager at the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The visit is a part of the Ajman Chamber's keenness to diversify its external partnerships and open new horizons to increase economic cooperation and develop trade exchange, in order to achieve the Ajman Chamber's strategic objectives aimed at enhancing the sustainability and growth of the business community, diversifying the potentials of competitiveness and creating the future of business.

At the beginning of the meeting that was held at the Ajman Chamber headquarters, Mohamed Al Janahi welcomed the visiting delegation, and stressed that the Ajman Chamber is keen to strengthen relations with the Netherlands side and benefit from the available experiences and best practices in the areas of innovation, technology, green economy, clean energy, sustainable agriculture, advanced industries, recycling, and other fields.

He gave the attendees an overview of Ajman's most prominent economic components and the various investment opportunities in all fields, which increases the chances of attracting investors and increasing the prospects for cooperation between business owners from both Ajman and the Netherlands, pointing to the Ajman government's keenness to provide a sustainable business environment characterized by ease of doing business.

The Netherlands Delegation praised the friendship ties and joint cooperation between the Netherlands and the UAE and its reflection on the existing cooperation between the two countries. In addition, the visit has reviewed opportunities for cooperation in the fields of green and sustainable energy, sustainable agriculture, water management, waste reuse, and other fields.

During the meeting, the two parties stressed the need to organize a joint business forum that includes business owners from Ajman and the Netherlands, in the presence of representatives of government entities from the both countries, to discuss investment opportunities, cooperation, partnership and exchange of experiences, and to coordinate an introductory tour for Netherlands business owners and investors to visit Ajman's most important tourist attractions, industrial areas, and leading educational institutions.

At the end of the meeting, the attendees exchanged commemorative shields and souvenirs, and the two sides stressed the necessity of exchanging delegations and visits, holding joint meetings, and discussing opportunities to participate in events and exhibitions organized in both countries.

-Ends-