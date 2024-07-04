H.E. Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) received H.E. Abdulqader Obaid Ali, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Internal Auditors Association (UAE IAA), to enhance the cooperation between ACCI and UAE IAA, and explore opportunities to provide specialized services and initiatives in the field of auditing and governance for private sector establishments that are members of the Ajman Chamber.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Salem Al-Suwaidi, Director-General of the ACCI, and Abdullah Omar Al Marzouqi, Director of the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ajman Chamber Office and from the UAE IAA side, Ali Mohammed Al Muwaijei, Member of the Board of Directors of the UAE IAA at the Ajman Chamber's headquarters.

At the beginning of the meeting, H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaijei welcomed the attendees and emphasized the importance of internal auditing to ensure the growth and sustainability of businesses and projects, whether at the level of government entities or private sector establishments. He praised the pioneering role of the Institute of Internal Auditors as a sustainable reference that aims to raise awareness in this vital field, through qualifying an elite of national cadres, organizing specialized training courses and workshops, and attracting experts and specialists in the field of internal auditing and governance.

Al Muwaijei explained that the ACCI is constantly seeking to implement the best practices and methodologies of internal auditing and follow the best practices in line with international standards. As a result, the ACCI has recently obtained a quality assessment certificate from the UAE Internal Auditors Association. Furthermore, the ACCI is also seeking to raise awareness among its members from the private sector establishments on the importance of implementing internal audit practices to ensure sustainability and business growth.

On his part, H.E. Abdulqader Obaid Ali provided an overview of the UAE IAA and the services it offers to both government and private entities. He emphasized the UAE IAA's efforts in qualifying and developing a group of Emirati auditors, as well as the UAE IAA's focus on launching specialized initiatives and organizing training courses, seminars, and workshops.

He also highlighted the role of the UAE IAA in developing the expertise and knowledge of government and private entities in the areas of auditing and governance. He emphasized the UAE IAA's contribution to enhancing transparency and operational efficiency, supporting decision-making, building short-term and long-term plans, and reducing the financial and operational risks of institutions.

The meeting recommended the necessity of opening a channel for cooperation between the ACCI and the UAE IAA to serve the Ajman Chamber's members from the private sector establishments. This includes launching specialized initiatives to enhance professional capabilities, developing human resources in the fields of auditing and governance, organizing training courses, providing technical consultations, and designing innovative systems to ensure the efficiency of internal operations and strengthen transparency and credibility in the private sector.

This cooperation would reflect the commitment of both parties to achieving the highest standards of quality and professionalism in support of economic development and investment attractiveness in Ajman.

At the end of the meeting, H.E. Abdullah Al Muwaiji presented the Ajman Chamber's shield to H.E. Abdulqader Obaid Ali. The attendees also emphasized the necessity of forming a joint work team from both the Ajman Chamber and the UAE IAA to follow up and activate the ways of cooperation between the two parties.