Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) announced its partnership with Global Rail 2025, the region’s premier mobility and transportation exhibition, taking place in Abu Dhabi from September 30 to October 2 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC). This collaboration underscores ADPIC’s commitment to driving the future of transport and global connectivity through integrated and sustainable infrastructure development.

As a key partner, ADPIC will play a pivotal role in the event by highlighting Abu Dhabi's vision for an interconnected infrastructure that improves the quality of life and supports economic diversification. The Centre will showcase a range of its most prominent strategic projects at its pavilion, with the participation of a select group of experts and specialists, reflecting its role in shaping the future and embodying its position as a key government entity leading the development of sustainable infrastructure in the emirate.

Global Rail 2025, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and hosted by Etihad Rail, brings together ministers, global CEOs, innovators, and senior transport leaders from over 100 nationalities. The event aims to spark dialogue on multimodal integration, sustainable transport, and next-generation mobility.

H.E. Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director General of ADPIC, said, "ADPIC is proud to partner with Global Rail 2025, an event that perfectly aligns with our strategic vision for Abu Dhabi's future. Our role as the central body for capital projects is to ensure that every piece of infrastructure we plan and deliver contributes to a cohesive, resilient, and globally connected ecosystem. This platform offers an invaluable opportunity to share Abu Dhabi's progressive approach to integrated infrastructure development and to collaborate with global leaders in shaping a sustainable future for transport and mobility. We look forward to engaging in discussions that will drive innovation and enhance the quality of life for all."

ADPIC's participation reinforces its unique mandate as the central mandated entity for the governance, planning, and execution of capital projects across the Emirate. By fostering strategic partnerships and adopting global best practices in sustainability and innovation, ADPIC is committed to delivering world-class infrastructure that supports Abu Dhabi’s long-term economic, environmental, and social objectives.

About Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre

Established in 2023, ADPIC’s vision is to oversee and manage capital projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for every resident in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This involves diverse projects such as housing, infrastructure, tourism, community facilities, and education.

ADPIC's mandate includes managing contracts, reviewing, approving, planning, and designing capital projects. These are overseen by the Centre in close collaboration with relevant entities and stakeholders to ensure quality is maintained while also facilitating efficient project execution in alignment with Abu Dhabi’s strategic goals.

Throughout its operations, the Centre is committed to strengthening public-private partnerships and adopting global best practices in sustainability.