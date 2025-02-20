Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), the export-financing arm of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), participated in the GTR MENA Conference as a strategic sponsor. The event was held in Dubai on February 18 and 19.

The conference brought together more than 80 experts from the industrial and commercial sectors to discuss key economic issues, exchange insights on the latest trends, and explore opportunities in the industry. It also highlighted challenges facing the Middle East and North Africa markets, with an emphasis on the need to build new strategic relationships and engage with leading service providers in the region.

Khalil Fadel Al Mansoori, Director General of Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), stressed the significance of ADEX’s role as a strategic partner, calling the conference an ideal platform to highlight ADEX’s vision, strategic goals, and contributions to the UAE’s export sector. He emphasized that the export of goods and services is crucial for the growth of the national economy and for strengthening the UAE’s connections to global markets.

“Achieving this ambition requires a strong infrastructure and innovative partnerships,” Al Mansoori pointed out. “The Abu Dhabi Exports Office provides innovative financing tools to support UAE exports and works with institutions such as national banks and export credit agencies to enhance the competitiveness of the national economy and develop the country’s export sector.”

The conference tackled various topics including enabling innovation, promoting sustainable development in different sectors, economic diversification, and the export sector’s role in supporting the national economy. Additionally, the forum explored the impact of partnerships on global trade.

About ADEX

Established by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) in 2019, the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX) offers financing solutions to Emirati exporters to help increase the country’s export volume and promote UAE export business in the global markets. ADEX’s mandate includes providing credit facilities to overseas buyers and importers via direct and indirect loans and guarantees, thereby enhancing the export sector’s pivotal economic role and promoting its global competitiveness. This is in line with the UAE’s economic diversification strategy. The entity also seeks to expand the range of locally made exported goods and services, being among the main pillars of the country’s sustainable development.