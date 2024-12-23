Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the catalyst for economic growth and diversification, and the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, the Abu Dhabi Government’s official channel to connect social contributors, and have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing and building a thriving social enterprise ecosystem in city of Abu Dhabi.

The signing ceremony took place as part of the Abu Dhabi Business Week.

The agreement underscores the mutual goal of empowering social enterprises in the Emirate, in which both parties aim to establish a framework to facilitate and accelerate issuing licences for social enterprises. The Authority will also support social enterprises with its Certificate of Social Enterprises, the UAE’s first recognition scheme for organisations who aim to address social priorities, enabling them to be part of a large network of social investors and innovators to collaborate and grow their businesses.

In addition to the incentives offered through the certificate, organisations will be empowered to thrive in their businesses while addressing social priorities in Abu Dhabi. This initiative aims to foster a positive and sustainable impact on the community, driving tangible change and building a collaborative society.

About Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an

Connecting the government, private sector, and wider community, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an is Abu Dhabi’s dedicated platform to address key social priorities.

The Authority’s vision is to build a vibrant, connected society where every individual and organisation can actively contribute to the social wellbeing of the community, improving quality of life for all.

As the Government of Abu Dhabi’s official channel for collecting social contributions, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an strives to boost community engagement and corporate responsibility by encouraging individuals, businesses, and philanthropists to make meaningful contributions towards building a more inclusive and sustainable Abu Dhabi. The Authority’s multi-faceted work ensures that 100% of all funds raised are directed to essential projects across various sectors including health, education, environment, infrastructure, and social services.

Beyond fundraising, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an plays a pivotal role in nurturing social enterprises and nonprofit organisations, equipping them with the tools to directly address critical priorities. The Authority also facilitates opportunities for community engagement through volunteering and partnerships, fostering and enriching collaboration to create tangible and lasting social impact across the emirate.