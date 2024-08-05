Dubai: As part of its collaboration with Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR), Addaera Research and Polls Centre undertook an exploratory study to research different aspects of human resources management in both government and private sectors in Dubai.

The study titled “Navigating Tomorrow's HR in the Emirate of Dubai: Mega Drivers and Futuristic Trends in Human Resources” is the first project to be completed under the strategic partnership between Addaera Centre and DGHR, following a memorandum of understanding was forged to promote prospects of cooperation in human resources specialized research and studies.

The research study was implemented in the framework of fruitful collaboration that aims at providing DGHR with holistic insights that help formulate knowledge-based strategies and policies.

Hana Lootah, CEO of Addaera, pointed out the importance of working in strategic partnerships with government entities and decision-makers to contribute to driving the formulation and improvement of policies by providing essential information relevant to research narratives and mechanisms to achieve objectives.

“As part of DGHR’s collaboration with Addaera, the study was carried out to look at key areas of human resources management. Since human capital is the core element in institutional growth and future preparations, several aspects must be identified in order to set development plans,” Hana said.

“The study results are interesting and highly reliable because they reflect the contributions of a large number of specialists in human resources management across the government and private sectors in the Emirate of Dubai. This study tackled multiple research points, ensuring to obtain an inclusive and clear vision of the research topic,” Hana added.

Recently, DGHR released a summary report showcasing the results of study, which was conducted through quantitative and qualitative methodologies to probe HR management evolution in light of main factors and drives including globalization, changing economic circumstances and the adaptation to accelerating technical development.

The report also shed light on current trends and practices in human resources management, along with tangible challenges, available opportunities and future expectations in Dubai government entities and private companies within 15 different economic sectors.

Under the MoU between Addaera and DGHR, prospects of collaboration include the exchange of knowledge, expertise, research and specialized studies; in addition to the coordination on implementing specialized research and reviewing best practices and organizational experiences in human resources.

About Addaera Research & Polls Centre

Addaera Research & Polls Centre is the first local independent public opinion survey centre in the UAE. It was established in Dubai in 2014 as a non-profit research organization with the aim of assessing awareness levels and detecting public social trends in the UAE.

Addaera works on probing the public opinion through mass opinion polls on research issues and providing the needed information and data to reveal the reality of social trends and general directions.

Since its establishment, the Centre has been committed to the highest international quality criteria in research industry; taking the mission of providing government and independent institutions with credible information to help support decision making processes and strategic plans.

In 2018, Addaera was the first survey centre in the UAE and Middle East to be awarded the “ISO 20252:2012” certification for its quality excellence in public opinion polls and social and market research. Recently, the Centre has managed to upgrade the quality of its internal management system in the field of research to get the prestigious certificate of “ISO 20252:2019”.

Addaera is a member of both ESOMAR and WAPOR, as it abides by the competency conditions stated in membership requirements for international research and public opinion institutions.

