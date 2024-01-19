Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah : “ Dubai Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to providing comprehensive support to the private sector by improving the business community's ability to keep pace with legal and tax developments . ”

The workshops offered practical recommendations and guidance to ensure full compliance with the UAE’s Corporate Tax regime .

The discussions centred on the impact of Corporate Tax on businesses across diverse sectors.

Dubai, UAE - Dubai Chambers contributed effectively to increasing awareness on the UAE’s Corporate Tax Law among the Dubai business community during 2023 by organising 14 training workshops on Corporate Tax in 2023. Designed to enhance the readiness of companies to meet the compliance requirements of the UAE’s Corporate Tax regime, the sessions were attended by 1,327 representatives from businesses across diverse sectors.

Presented in three languages including Arabic, English, and Mandarin to cater to a wider group of entrepreneurs and businesses, the workshops ensured participants were kept fully informed about the latest legislative developments and Corporate Tax compliance requirements.

Working in close collaboration with relevant entities to support the business community, Dubai Chambers served as the strategic partner of IMTITHAL, a Corporate Tax awareness programme launched by the Dubai government’s Department of Finance to deliver a series of informative workshops. In addition, the chambers supported a public awareness session on Corporate Tax held by the UAE Ministry of Finance.

Dubai Chambers also organised a special workshop to provide an overview of the UAE’s Corporate Tax Law to the commercial attachés of EU Diplomatic Missions in the country. The session was attended by 13 officials representing the interests of EU embassies and commercial attachés and provided an overview and key highlights of the new Corporate Tax regime. Several workshops were also organised in collaboration with leading local and international companies specialised in taxes, legal affairs, and accounting.

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said, “The introduction of Corporate Tax marked a key regulatory and strategic development in the national economy and is a top priority for all business sectors. The UAE’s competitive Corporate Tax regime aligns with international best practices and further enhances Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for business and investment, as well as supporting the emirate's diversification agenda and sustainable economic development.”

His Excellency added: “Dubai Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to providing comprehensive support to the private sector by improving the business community's ability to keep pace with legal and tax developments. The chamber helps companies to ensure their full compliance with applicable regulations, laws, and procedures while enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy. These workshops succeeded in providing detailed insights and practical guidance that contributed to enhancing the ability of companies in Dubai to meet their tax obligations.”

The interactive workshops created a platform for participants to engage in discussions on the Corporate Tax Law and how it impacts companies operating in the UAE. Businesses gained a comprehensive understanding of the tax system together with key factors including exemptions, qualifying for exemptions in free zones, accounting standards, tax groups, and transfer pricing.