PHOTO
Dubai, UAE: Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, hosted leading industry professionals from the prestigious International Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions (IAAPA).
Global Village’s CEO, Bader Anwahi welcomed CEO of Dubai Holding Entertainment, Fernando Eiroa and his wife, President and CEO of IAAPA, Hal McEvoy, Chairman of the Board Ken Whiting, Jim Pattison, First Vice Chair, Mikka Seppala, IAPPA EMEA Chairman, Jakob Wahl, COO and Manjana Roth, Special Projects, Diane Williams, Meeting Planner, Donna McEvoy, Renee Whiting and Steve Thompson.
Attendees had a unique opportunity to explore the multicultural park with 26 pavilions representing more than 80 cultures and key attractions including Ripley’s Believe It or Not!® Odditorium and Harbour Force –the Middle East’s first-ever water-based stunt show.
The delegation also enjoyed the After Dark show on the Main Stage, followed by dinner at Taksim. The visit brought industry professionals together to highlight best practices and share ideas
For more information, please visit: www.globalvillage.ae or download the Global Village App.
-Ends-
About Global Village
Global Village is the first family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions in the region and amongst the most visited worldwide. Since its inception, it has embodied different aspects of the world and created a smile on the faces of millions of guests every season. This unique and integrated open-air destination offers guests the largest and most varied range of events, shows and activities in the region. Global Village takes guests on a journey rich in culture, cuisine and awe-inspiring entertainment.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Omar Abd Raboo
MSL Group
omar.abdraboo@mslgroup.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.