Dubai, UAE: Global Village, the UAE and wider region's leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, hosted leading industry professionals from the prestigious International Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions (IAAPA).

Global Village’s CEO, Bader Anwahi welcomed CEO of Dubai Holding Entertainment, Fernando Eiroa and his wife, President and CEO of IAAPA, Hal McEvoy, Chairman of the Board Ken Whiting, Jim Pattison, First Vice Chair, Mikka Seppala, IAPPA EMEA Chairman, Jakob Wahl, COO and Manjana Roth, Special Projects, Diane Williams, Meeting Planner, Donna McEvoy, Renee Whiting and Steve Thompson.

Attendees had a unique opportunity to explore the multicultural park with 26 pavilions representing more than 80 cultures and key attractions including Ripley’s Believe It or Not!® Odditorium and Harbour Force –the Middle East’s first-ever water-based stunt show.

The delegation also enjoyed the After Dark show on the Main Stage, followed by dinner at Taksim. The visit brought industry professionals together to highlight best practices and share ideas

About Global Village

Global Village is the first family destination for multicultural entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions in the region and amongst the most visited worldwide. Since its inception, it has embodied different aspects of the world and created a smile on the faces of millions of guests every season. This unique and integrated open-air destination offers guests the largest and most varied range of events, shows and activities in the region. Global Village takes guests on a journey rich in culture, cuisine and awe-inspiring entertainment.

