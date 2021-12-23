PHOTO
The first and biggest business forum on halal, Global Halal Brazil (GHB), organized by the Arab Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) in partnership with the Federation of Muslim Associations in Brazil (FAMBRAS Halal) and supported by the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil), BRF, Iceport and Portonave concluded recently on a high note in Sao Paulo. A total of 3,000 people, including high-officials, business and religious leaders, and experts, attended the event either in-person or virtually as experts shared insights on global halal trade and its potentials.
In the opening ceremony of the business forum, Tereza Cristina, Brazilian Minister of Agriculture, emphasized the potential of her country as a supplier of certified products to the global market while Osmar Chohfi, President of ABCC, presented a lecture on the innovative prospects for Brazil’s halal market.
Chohfi said: “As an entity responsible for the diversification of Brazilian businesses, ABCC is positive that the GHB will accelerate the diversification of high-quality Brazilian halal products beyond its current markets in the Arab region and other Islamic communities worldwide. According to the State of the Global Islamic Economy Report, the value of the halal market reaches around USD 4.8 trillion per year, considering the diversification of the market to other vital sectors such as food, cosmetics, medicines, clothing, entertainment, tourism, and finance.”
He added: “In addition, the report also predicts that Islamic market activity will grow by 18 per cent to USD 5.7 trillion. The increasing Muslim population and investments in the halal economy will also accelerate the growth of the global Islamic market. Recently in line with the opportunities emerging with Industry 4.0 and sustainability initiatives, ABCC also implemented the ‘Ellos’ platform and the ‘Easy Trade’ blockchain to make the supply chain more efficient and further strengthen the trade relations.”
Ali Zoghbi, Vice President of FAMBRAS Halal, said: “Currently, Brazil is one of the top suppliers of halal products to several members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The country is keen on exploring opportunities to accelerate the growth and diversification of its halal market. Among the major strengths of the Brazilian halal sector are the processes and initiatives that meet the highest quality standard and are aligned with conscious consumption habits.”
On the first day, the participants received an overview of the vital role of data analysis and artificial intelligence (AI) in establishing traceability and attaining sustainability in animal agriculture. The panelists also noted that, in line with the consumption habits of the young population, the Arab and Islamic countries are now seeking practicality and quality in consumption.
The event also highlighted the potential of halal products to expand beyond the markets in the Arab region and Islamic countries. In addition, the attendees underlined the role of high-quality halal-certified products in the efforts to lead a healthy lifestyle while noting their growing popularity among vegans and health-conscious consumers.
During the second day of the business forum, the panelists shared insights on ‘Halal Certification Beyond Borders’ and the importance of unified halal standards in the global context. The high-level officials from Brazil and Arab countries, business leaders and representatives from the organizing entities addressed the participants who joined the closing ceremony in person or virtually.
The concluding speeches underlined the emerging popularity of halal products in the global market, as it is more safe, clean, and healthy for consumption. The speakers also pointed out that the expansion of the halal market is also being driven by the shift towards ethical and sustainable living globally.
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.