How can technology improve human experience – from health, transport, energy, and the environment? This is the central question being discussed by leading figures and companies during ‘In the Future, How will we Advance?’ hosted by the UK Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai from 17th-21st March, under the UK’s participation theme ‘Innovating for a Shared Future’.

The programme will include a series of online Summit sessions exploring how technology will continue to shape every aspect of our lives in the future. To attend the Summit sessions, please register online.

Laura Faulkner OBE, UK Commissioner for Expo 2020 Dubai, says: “The potential of technology to improve the human experience is exponential. It’s estimated that UK GDP will have increased by 10.3% as a result of AI alone by 2030 and will play a key role in solving the global challenges of our time. Bringing companies and thought leaders together to discuss these important topics throughout ‘In the Future, How will we Advance’ will be hugely beneficial.”

On 17th March, speakers in the online Summit panel discussions will consider topics such as how we can develop technology to benefit all humanity, unlocking barriers to growth in UK tech, how AI can solve our greatest climate challenges and changing behaviours to advance.

Speakers for the sessions include Professor Anu Ojha OBE, Director of National Space Centre and Science and Technology Facilities Council member, Roland Emmans, Head of Technology Sector, HSBC (a UK at Expo 2020 Dubai Founding Partner) and Hina Khan, Senior Project Manager, Spire Global. Kwasi Kwarteng MP, UK Secretary of State for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy will also provide an opening keynote address to the Summit on how we can develop technology to benefit all humanity.

The programme will also see the release of a series of Extraordinary Insights, keynote addresses from inspirational industry leaders. Topics will cover commercial space flight, waste and satellite imagery. A special episode of the Future Focus; Expo 2020 Dubai podcast, featuring Chris Sheldrick, CEO and Founder, What3Words will also cover trusting algorithms.

UK at Expo 2020 Dubai Official Partner bp are hosting a Reimagining Energy live showcase, which explores the energy transition. bp’s purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet, and is partnering with countries, cities, and companies as they shape their own paths to net zero. A public showcase from Lowden Guitars will take visitors on a journey through the company’s history - from an idea in 1961 through to today’s pioneering partnership with one of the world’s most successful and popular musicians, Ed Sheeran.

