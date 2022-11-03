Deep Knowledge Group highlights pioneering efforts of UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, Department of Health in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park to advance the Gulf’s longevity agenda

London, UK: The UAE’s proactive approach to human longevity in the region has taken centre stage at the 2nd annual Arab British Economic Summit (ABES 2022), a high-level conference hosted by the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce in London, UK on November 2, 2022.

During the Summit, Deep Knowledge Group highlighted the work of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, Department of Health in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park to advance the Gulf’s longevity development agenda.

Talgat Takiyev, Head of Investor Relations at Deep Knowledge Group presented key milestones reached as part of the company’s ongoing work with Sharjah Research Technology & Innovation Park (SRTIP), a strategic partnership focused on mapping and developing the longevity sector in the UAE.

These milestones include the recent launch of the world’s largest ‘healthy ageing’ database, a conference co-hosted with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi, a Tech Talk titled ‘Wealth is the New Wealth’ with SRTIP, and the Life Sciences in the UAE report that Deep Knowledge Analytics has launched in collaboration with SRTIP.

ABES 2022 brought together government officials, senior executives, thought leaders, and decision-makers from the UK and the Arab World to discuss trade and investment opportunities across healthcare, education, financial services, hospitality, real estate, transport, and other key sectors. Key speakers included:

Mohamed Juma’a Al Musharrakh, Chief Executive Officer, Sharjah FDI Office

Ramy Jallad, CEO, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ)

His Excellency Sameer Abdulla Nass, President at Union of Arab Chambers

The Rt Hon Baroness Symons of Vernham Dean, former UK Minister for the Middle East and the Prime Minister’s envoy to the Gulf

His Excellency Mr. Zayed R. Alzayani, Minister of Industry and Commerce at Kingdom of Bahrain

Simon Penney, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner (HMTC) for the Middle East

The Rt Hon Charles Clarke, Former UK Secretary of State for Education

His Excellency Dr. Khaled Hanafy, Secretary General at Union of Arab Chambers

Takiyev also touched upon some of Deep Knowledge Group's other Gulf region analytics, interactive reports and IT-Platforms during his presentation, including Global Food Security 2022, Pandemic-Resilient Cities Ranking, Advanced Biomedicine in the Gulf Region Landscape and DeepTech in Gulf Region Industry Landscape.

