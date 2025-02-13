Sharjah: The third edition of the UAE Schools and Nursery Show kicks off tomorrow, Friday, at Expo Centre Sharjah and will run until February 16.

Organised by the Centre with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event features an extensive list of key players in the UAE education sector, with over 50 exhibitors including major educational institutions, schools, nurseries, and private learning centres.

The exhibition provides an indispensable opportunity for parents to explore the best private schools and education centres across the UAE and gain insights into their exemplary learning methodologies and educational curricula.

It showcases a range of educational and training programmes, in addition to after-school programmes, services of centres for disabled children, child development initiatives, and extracurricular activities.

Moreover, attendees can familiarise themselves with registration processes, obtain detailed responses to their queries, engage with industry experts, and make informed decisions about their children’s educational pathways.

The exhibition serves as a key platform for educational institutions to showcase their programmes and promote their educational services to a broad audience of visitors while fostering direct engagement with parents and students. It also offers a valuable opportunity to highlight academic offerings and tuition fee discounts.

This year's Schools and Nursery Show introduces innovative solutions to enhance the learning process, including AI-powered learning support robots, interactive and immersive educational experiences, and advanced "smart school transportation" systems designed to ensure safe and efficient student mobility.

This year’s edition features a variety of joyful cultural and creative activities and programmes specially designed for children, carefully curated by the event organisers to bring joy and happiness to young attendees. These include colourful drawings, toy figures, educational games, mind-stimulating activities, and other programmes that blend fun with learning.

The exhibition, open to visitors daily from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM, also hosts a series of workshops and awareness seminars. Led by a distinguished lineup of education professionals and experts, along with school principals and teachers, these sessions will delve into the modern standards of education and its innovative systems and processes.

The symposiums will also explore the importance of integrating e-learning tools into curriculum development, in addition to drawing up strategies for talent cultivation.

