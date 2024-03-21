Hosted by RAK Municipality, the largest sustainable energy event of the Northern Emirates will take place on November 27-28, with Etihad Water & Electricity (EtihadWE) as the lead partner.

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: The Government of Ras Al Khaimah has long emphasised the crucial role of sustainable energy in bolstering the competitiveness of its economy. The RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040, an integral part of the UAE Long Term Strategy, contributed many of its initiatives to the climate agenda discussions in COP28 last year.

Building upon the success of their inaugural summit, Ras Al Khaimah Municipality is delighted to announce the second edition of RAK Energy Summit. The summit will be held on November 27-28, 2024, at Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Center, under the patronage of HH Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. The summit, under the theme “Create and Contribute to the Sustainable Energy Goals of the Future”, is expected to provide a platform for dialogue and partnerships among thought leaders, trailblazers, and decision-makers from government and private sectors. The second edition also features Etihad Water and Electricity as the lead partner, underscoring the utility company’s support for the largest sustainable energy event in the Northern Emirates.

H.E. Munther Mohammed bin Shekar, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, said, “Building on the success of the inaugural edition, we are excited to announce the second edition of RAK Energy Summit. Sustainable energy is more important than ever for its contributions to climate change mitigation, individual well-being, and business competitiveness. At the summit, we aim to facilitate productive conversations with international and local industry players to bring progress in the energy transition of Ras Al Khaimah and the broader region.”

Engineer Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water and Electricity, said, "We are proud to be the Lead Sponsor of Ras Al Khaimah Energy Summit, reflecting our deep commitment to enhancing the future of clean and sustainable energy in the UAE, in line with the insightful vision of our wise leadership in this sector.”

Al Ali commended the strategic partnership between EtihadWE and RAK Municipality, affirming that it supports the achievement of sustainable development goals and economic well-being, and drives development in Ras Al Khaimah. “This partnership lays the foundation for cooperation to realize the comprehensive national vision, including the strategic initiatives for climate neutrality. Even on the administrative and regulatory level, such as the concerted efforts to streamline joint procedures between the two parties as part of the 'Zero Bureaucracy' initiative.”

The summit features a well-rounded programme that dives into critical topics such as the concrete actions taken by major global economies to advance the energy transition and meet net-zero targets, focusing on the role of the private sector. Through extensive individual presentations and panel discussions, the summit will include examples of leadership and discussions on crucial contributors to national and regional decarbonisation pathways: smart technologies, AI, fuels and energy grids of the future, energy and carbon markets, and others.

The summit will also hold structured networking sessions and live demonstrations aimed at showcasing the next big opportunities in sustainable energy.

To learn more about the Summit, managed by INOEX Events, visit www.rakenergysummit.com.

About Ras Al Khaimah Municipality and Reem

Ras Al Khaimah Municipality was established in 1959 by an Emiri decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, and since then works on providing a comfortable environment in which people can live and work. Reem, the Energy Efficiency and Renewables Office at Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, coordinates the implementation of the RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewables Strategy 2040, established under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah. The Strategy targets 30% energy savings, 20% water savings, and 20% generation from renewable energy sources by 2040.

