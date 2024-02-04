Riyadh: The Sports Boulevard has launched Riyadh’s immersive cycling experience, RIYDE, in partnership with global technology company the pioneering virtual cycling simulator and sports technology innovator, to develop a cycling experience aimed at increasing fitness rates in Riyadh.

RIYDE, which has been created by the Sports Boulevard, will use cutting-edge technology to bring cycling to Riyadh’s residents, allowing them to ride virtual routes and compete against one another in an immersive cycling booth. It will also feature world-class hardware, delivered by implementing partner.

With a total of 220km of cycling pathways being created as part of the Sports Boulevard, RIYDE has been designed to encourage a culture of cycling and sports in the capital whilst construction of the Sports Boulevard is underway.

Opening for an initial period of two weeks, the RIYDE booth will be at a number of public places and offer the opportunity for friends, family, and colleagues to socialise, exercise and compete against each other whilst enjoying a new sport in an indoor, air-conditioned booth.

The booth will be open for residents to visit and the cycling experience will consist of a virtual 5.24km route, the equivalent of 10-15 minutes of cycling, that can be tailored to differing fitness abilities. In addition to participating in the RIYDE experience, visitors to the booth will also be able to use virtual reality technology to explore how the Sports Boulevard will transform Riyadh once completed.

Jayne McGivern, CEO of the Sports Boulevard Foundation, said: “Promoting grassroots sports and unlocking the benefits of exercise for Riyadh’s residents is at the centre of the Sports Boulevard’s mission. Fitness technology has played a key role in improving people’s access to sports and exercise, so I am delighted to be launching RIYDE today, the immersive RIYDE experience is a fantastic way for the Sports Boulevard to provide residents with cycling facilities and to boost sports participation whilst we’re building the Sports Boulevard’s city-wide infrastructure.”

Alvaro Galindo, Head of Business, BKOOL, said: “We are proud to announce our partnership with the Sports Boulevard, bringing the RIYDE experience to life for the residents of Riyadh. We are passionate about cycling and we want to inspire a new generation of cyclists. Our innovative, immersive technology will make this a reality, offering residents a new and fascinating opportunity to learn a new sport and passion.”

The Sports Boulevard is one of Riyadh’s mega projects launched by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz on March 19th, 2019. Supported by HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. The project extends more than 135km on Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road connecting Wadi Hanifah in the West with Wadi Al Sulai in the East through a grid of safe green pathways for pedestrians, cyclists, athletes, and horse-riders. The project includes more than 4.4 million square meters of greenery and open spaces, and up to 50 multidisciplinary sports facilities.

About the Sports Boulevard

The Sports Boulevard project extends more than 135 kilometers on Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Road connecting Wadi Hanifah in the West with Wadi Al Sulai in the East through a grid of safe green pathways for pedestrians, cyclists, athletes, and horse-riders. The project includes more than 4.4 million square meters of greenery and open spaces, and up to 50 multidisciplinary sports facilities. Artistic landmarks feature throughout. In addition, there are several unique districts and investment zones, totalling an area which exceeds 2.3 million square meters.

To find out more about the project, visit the Sports Boulevard website: https://sportsboulevard.sa/en.