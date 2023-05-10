Sharjah: The first-ever "UAE Perfumes and Oud" exhibition will be held in the Emirate of Sharjah from October 6 to 14, 2023, bringing together over 500 exhibitors, including major perfume designers, prominent local and international companies. A group of manufacturers, experts, and specialists, are also expected to participate in the first edition of the fair, making it an unparalleled networking opportunity.

Organized by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event will provide a valuable platform for local businesses and individuals involved in the manufacturing and production of perfumes to connect with leading global perfume makers and distributors, establish business deals, and cultivate new relationships.

The upcoming show will be hosted as part of the center's commitment to presenting high-quality, specialized events. This reinforces the emirate's position as a key regional hub for significant economic, commercial, and cultural occasions.

Leading exhibition organizer

“The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, through its support to the UAE Perfumes and Oud Show, aims to bolster Expo Sharjah's position as a leading exhibition organizer in the region. This aligns with the Emirate’s ongoing development, which necessitates significant growth in the exhibition industry and specialized events to effectively support various economic and commercial sectors, including the perfume industry,” said HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Expo Centre Sharjah.

Al Owais added that the perfume industry offers numerous investment opportunities and is experiencing continuous growth in the UAE market. This highlights the importance of hosting specialized exhibitions that enhance the market's potential for prosperity.

Quality Addition

For his part, HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said that the UAE Perfumes and Oud Exhibition is a quality and innovative addition to the lineup of events in Sharjah, complementing other Expo Centre-organized events focused on luxury, elegance, and beauty, such as the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, and the Jewels of Emirates Show.

He emphasized that the center is committed to delivering a distinguished version of the UAE Perfumes and Oud Exhibition that attracts prominent local, Gulf, and international names in the perfume industry.

“By bringing together the finest and latest products under one roof, the exhibition aims to meet the expectations of perfume enthusiasts and luxury lovers, offering them the opportunity to explore and purchase the latest global, regional, and local products, as well as the finest types of ouds,” Al Midfa added.

With the rising demand for perfumes and the significant market size of $2.7 billion in 2022 within the GCC countries, the upcoming gathering is anticipated to attract a high volume of visitors. Gulf perfumes are particularly appealing to Arab consumers and are also gaining popularity among international buyers, further adding to the show’s expected turnout.