Sharjah: Sharjah Summer Promotions 2024, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), held its first grand raffle draw as part of its 21st edition’s series of events.

Launched under the slogan “Get set for a summer brimming with discounts and adventures”, the shopping festival continues to draw an increasing number of visitors from all over the UAE to the participating malls, markets, retail stores, hotel establishments, and tourist destinations, with discounts of up to 75%.

The grand raffle which took place yesterday, Saturday, at 06 Mall in Sharjah, saw 25 lucky winners receiving prizes that included 10 gold bars, 4 hotel stays, and 11 shopping vouchers. The festive atmosphere brought joy to participants and shoppers, who can anticipate further draws with prizes worth up to AED 3 million, including more shopping and purchase vouchers.

This year’s edition has been hailed a success in boosting the retail sector and commercial activity across the participating shopping malls, markets and stores in Sharjah. The promotion continues to sprinkle joy and happiness throughout the emirate, featuring discounts on renowned local and international brands and a wide range of retail goods and products.

Aside from special deals and promotional discounts, this shopping extravaganza offers a packed schedule of 70 entertainment activities and offerings covering major shopping malls and retail stores alongside popular tourist attractions and family destinations in the emirate of Sharjah.

Ibrahim Rashid Al Jarwan, Director of Economic Relations and Marketing at SCCI and General Coordinator of Sharjah Summer Promotions, congratulated the lucky winners of the first prize draw, wishing good luck to all shoppers in the upcoming draws, which promise further valuable prizes.

He emphasised that the key objective of Sharjah Summer Promotions is to stimulate the local economy by boosting consumer spending, attracting tourists, and revitalizing the retail sector and its associated services. This strengthens the emirate’s position as a premier shopping destination that offers consumers a variety of products at discounted prices, ensuring enjoyable and entertaining shopping experiences for residents and visitors alike.

Al Jarwan added that the Sharjah Chamber is committed to delivering top-notch events and offerings that cater to people’s expectations and needs, thereby enhancing the shopping and entertainment experience in the emirate. He noted that extensive positive feedback from shoppers and the high turnout of visitors affirm the continued success of the Sharjah Summer Promotions.

This year's edition of the shopping festival will continue until September 1, culminating in a grand raffle draw, awarding 10 gold bars, 4 hotel stays, 13 shopping vouchers, and a luxurious Infiniti car.

For heritage enthusiasts, the Sharjah Summer Promotions will feature Al Dhaid Date Festival which will run from July 25 to 28. The event celebrates the cultural value of the palm tree in the authentic Emirati heritage with an array of traditional activities.

Eager shoppers can anticipate more exciting surprises during this period, including a plethora of shopping vouchers to be offered by the Sharjah Cooperative Society. City Centre Al Zahia will also host a raffle for shopping vouchers on July 27, followed by additional raffles at Suyoh Mall on August 3. Another major raffle at Mega Mall, to be held on August 10, will offer 10 gold bars, 4 hotel stays, and 11 shopping vouchers.

Rahmania Mall is set to offer shopping vouchers on August 17. School bags and stationery will also be given away to students by 06 Mall on August 24.

One of the highlights of this year’s edition of Sharjah Summer Promotions is the Al Maleh (Salted Fish) and Fishing Festival, which will take place from August 28 to 31 in Dibba Al Hisn town of Sharjah emirate. The event will include a range of heritage-themed activities, in addition to a draw for shopping vouchers and hotel stays.

Video download link: https://we.tl/t-lEVwY2yNZE

