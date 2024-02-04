Sharjah: The inaugural edition of the Sharjah Classic Cras Festival, themed "More Than Just Cars", kicked off today (Friday), with more than 300 classic cars are showcased at the Sharjah Classic Cars Club.

The opening ceremony of the three-day event saw an overwhelming turnout of classic car enthusiasts, gathering to see their favourite classic cars and relish the first-of-its-kind spectacle in the emirate.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD), Sheikh Salem bin Muhammad bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), H.E. Ali Salem Al Midfa is the Chairman of the Sharjah International Airport Authority, H.E. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, H.E. Eisa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, H.E. Khaled Issa Mohammed Abdullah Al Midfa, Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, attended the opening ceremony alongside an assembly of prominent official figures.

During his tour, The festival guests, including Mubarak Al Hajri, rally car driver and champion, officials and prominent figures listened to a brief explanation from H.E. Dr. Ali Ahmed Abu Al-Zoud, President of Sharjah Classic Cars Club, about the history of the iconic classic cars, including insights into their years of manufacture, the noteworthy personalities who acquired them, and the captivating memories and stories associated with these vehicles. These stories are deemed essential to preserve as part of these vehicles’ historical and tangible and intangible heritage, deserving care and promotion.

Running from February 2 to 4, the festival features a diverse pavilion showcasing various car types, including sports cars, four-wheel drive (4x4) and racing cars. Meanwhile, the Sharjah Classic Cars Museum showcases a collection of the world’s rarest cars, some dating back to 1915, with a special exhibition highlighting the oldest metal plates for cars and vintage fuel pumps, presented for the first time.

The festival also provides a visitor pavilion equipped with a relaxation tent and restaurants, a dedicated children's entertainment area and a seminar theatre. Offering an exclusive blend of fun and adventure, the festival invites visitors to explore the world of classic vehicles and their living heritage through its various stalls, interactive events, and other rich activities.

The interactive activities include cultural competitions and kinetic games that provide a unique and enjoyable experience for young attendees, full of adventures and suspense. The festival also offers a unique opportunity for the owners of the classic cars to gain insights into rebuilding and rehabilitating classic vehicles, discovering maintenance options, and exploring the variety of spare parts available for different types and models.