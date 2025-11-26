Dubai, UAE – Samsung Electronics MENA has unveiled its AI Home Experience in Dubai, a living, breathing expression of how artificial intelligence can transform the space we spend the most time in: our home. Over three days, guests stepped into a fully reima`gined residence that showcased the Samsung’s vision: Future Living, Now, and explored how technology can elevate everyday moments into meaningful experiences.

Rather than a static showcase, AI Home was designed as a narrative journey. Across rooms, themes, and different moments, visitors experienced how Samsung’s unified ecosystem of Bespoke AI, Vision AI, Galaxy AI, and SmartThings come together, creating a space that learns, anticipates, and supports the rhythm of modern life. Over three days, Samsung welcomed the region’s most influential creators, key opinion leaders, gamers, and regional partners, offering them a firsthand look at how AI Home integrates design, technology, and lifestyle to enhance comfort, creativity, wellbeing, and entertainment in meaningful ways.

AI Home: Designed for Life

At the heart of this transformation lies Samsung’s AI-powered innovations. Bespoke AI redefines home appliances by anticipating needs and optimizing efficiency, while Vision AI enhances entertainment and connectivity, making every interaction intuitive and personalized. Galaxy AI, seamlessly integrated across devices, empowers users with smarter tools for productivity, creativity, and wellness. Closing in technologies with cohesive ecosystems that adapts to individual lifestyles, Samsung's gaming ecosystem was honored with MENA Tech's Editor's Choice Award for the “Ultimate Multi-Device Gaming Ecosystem” category across mobile (Galaxy Z Fold7), OLED TV, and the Odyssey G9 Monitor.

Omar Saheb, Vice President of Marketing & Online Business, Samsung Electronics MENA, said, "The AI Home Experience in Dubai is more than a showcase of technology; it's also a celebration of the region's vibrant creativity and innovation. Over these three days, we've brought together the region's top creators, key opinion leaders, and strategic partners to explore how the era of intelligent homes is no longer a distant concept; it is unfolding today. This event aligns Samsung's vision to fostering collaboration and driving meaningful advancements in connected living, tailored to the unique needs and aspirations of a modern homes. Together, we are shaping a future where homes are not just smart but deeply personalized, sustainable, and inspiring."

A Smarter Home, Room by Room

The three-day event unfolded as a captivating journey through five uniquely designed spaces, each telling a story of how Samsung's AI-driven innovations seamlessly adapt to modern lifestyles. In the living room, Vision AI transformed entertainment into a personalized spectacle, while the redroom became a sanctuary of relaxation, optimized for restful sleep with SmartThings and Galaxy AI. The home gym offered a tailored fitness experience, powered by Galaxy AI's coaching capabilities, and the kitchen showcased Bespoke AI's ability to turn everyday tasks into effortless routines. Meanwhile, the gaming room thrilled enthusiasts with cutting-edge displays and devices, delivering unparalleled immersion. Together, these spaces painted a vivid picture of a future where technology enhances every corner of life.

Beyond cutting-edge product showcases, the event pulsed with bold, dynamic experiences. A tech forum, themed "Designing the Future of Home with AI", brought together Justin Harper, Editor at ITP Media, and Marmar Alhilali, a renowned lifestyle architect and entrepreneur, to explore the intersection of design and technology. Chef Shaheen, founder of Yaba, wowed guests with experimental Middle Eastern cuisine, powered by Galaxy AI and Bespoke AI. Samsung also partnered with Meta for a Creators Workshop, upskilling influencers while launching the Content Creator Challenge, where participants competed to pitch the best 'AI Home' content ideas for exciting prizes. The event culminated with a gaming tournament: “Battle of the Best FC26”, featuring top regional gamers competing on Samsung mobiles and TVs.

A Vision Rooted in Everyday Living

Through the AI Home Experience in Dubai, Samsung demonstrated a connected living environment built on openness, cross-device intelligence, and everyday practicality. This vision of intelligent living is grounded in accessibility, ensuring that more households across the region can benefit from AI-enabled convenience and innovation. Samsung remains committed to expanding its ecosystem, deepening partner collaboration, and continuing to reshape how people live, create, relax, and connect in the homes of tomorrow.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

