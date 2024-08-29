DUBAI, UAE — Sennheiser Middle East hosted a workshop on live performances for women musicians led by Renowned Live Sound Engineer Valerie Gard in partnership with Ryan Burr, Head of Technical Applications Engineering at Sennheiser Middle East. The workshop, organized on Emirati Women’s Day, took place at The Fridge Warehouse in Al Quoz, Dubai.

Attended by eager women musicians from the UAE, the event provided the opportunity for the attendees not just to learn, to put into practice what they had learned. They were able to test equipment onsite, performing both individually and collectively.

Commenting on the event, Valerie said, "I’m happy to support and empower women in the music industry to help them gain confidence and representation in this predominantly male led industry. With a mixed German-UAE background and as a strong supporter of women in live events, I’ve had the privilege of working across Europe and in Dubai. It was exciting to have this opportunity to connect with women musicians here."

All the musicians at the workshop were unanimous in their perspective on the workshop – for the value it added to their performance and the pleasure of being able to perform jointly and individually to test the newfound knowhow.

Sennheiser supports musicians across the world and Diversity is an enunciated value of the company globally. This workshop for women musicians was organized on Emirati Women’s Day to highlight the commitment of Sennheiser Middle East to support the many women artists living and working in the Emirates.

Mig Cardamone, Sales Director, Middle East who heads Sennheiser Middle East said,” We are pleased that this initiative which represents our values of assisting musicians and promoting diversity was well received. We look forward to more interaction with groups of musicians of all genres as we did in the workshop on Emirati Women’s Day.”

About Valerie Gard:

Valerie’s international assignments have seen her involvement with superstars like Anoushka Shankar, Christian Scott, and London Royal Philharmonic among many others. In the UAE she gained fame at the Expo 2020 Dubai Main stage, where she worked with high profile names like A R Rahman & Firdaus Orchestra. For more information, please access

Media – Valerie Gard

About Sennheiser

Audio specialist Sennheiser is one of the world's leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. Based in Wedemark near Hanover, Germany, Sennheiser operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland and the USA and is active in more than 50 countries. With 19 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company supplies innovative products and cutting-edge audio solutions that are optimally tailored to its customers' needs. Sennheiser is a family-owned company that was founded in 1945 and which today has 2,750 employees around the world that share a passion for audio technology. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2015, the Sennheiser Group had sales totaling €682 million.

www.sennheiser.com

Contacts:

Middle East contact:

Shraddha Mukul,Shraddha.Mukul@sennheiser.com

Public Relations

Urvashi Kadam, urvashi@therevelationconsultancy.com

Kim Lauren service@therevelationconsultancy.com