Activities included a tour of the Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Centre, the first marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center in the MENA region, with leading scientists, veterinarians, educators and researchers.

The children engaged in games aimed at stimulating creativity while balancing entertainment and learning.

Abu Dhabi – UAE: Rabdan Academy, a global leader in safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management, hosted an enchanting and educational entertainment event for orphaned children as part of its 'Together We Thrive' social responsibility initiative at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, the region's first and largest marine life theme park.

In collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, the event welcomed 15 orphaned children aged 5 to 12, accompanied by foster families, aiming to bring joy and smiles to their faces through a humanitarian endeavour.

The day commenced with an enlightening tour of The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, the MENA region's largest integrated research, rescue, rehabilitation, and education facility for marine life conservation. Attendees gained insights into the center's vital role in conservation efforts, including animal care, rescue, rehabilitation, and research initiatives, amplifying marine life preservation across the region.

His Excellency Salem Saeed Al Saeedi, Vice President of Rabdan Academy, remarked: ‘This event underscores the Academy’s commitment to initiatives that facilitate the integration of orphans into society, while supporting the government's endeavours to ensure security and social stability for all demographics.’

Al Saeedi emphasized the social responsibility initiative ‘Together We Thrive,’ initiated by the Academy as part of its 2024 strategy, highlighting its role in cultivating social solidarity and reinforcing the principles of charitable work and humanitarian giving.

Al Saeedi also expressed gratitude towards the ERC for its dedication to sponsoring orphans at local, regional and global levels, as well as for providing essential services and nurturing their talents and creativity. He also commended the ‘Miral’ Company for its support in organizing awareness, cultural, and recreational activities and programs for orphans.

Salem Al Suwaidi, Director of the ERC Abu Dhabi Center, commended the Rabdan Academy initiative aimed at supporting orphans, highlighting its alignment with the academy’s commitment to both social responsibility and academic excellence. He emphasized the ERC’s dedication to fostering partnerships across all sectors of society to enhance its humanitarian programs, promote development, and broaden the scope of beneficiaries, particularly focusing on orphans. Al Suwaidi underscored the ERC’s significant focus on supporting orphans and its efforts to garner community backing for them and their caregivers. He expressed the ERC’s eagerness for further collaboration and coordination with Rabdan Academy in this noble endeavour.

Thomas Kaferle, General Manager of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, said

"We are excited to welcome with Rabdan Academy and the Emirates Red Crescent for this special event, where we have the privilege of hosting the children at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. It's our mission to provide not only entertaining but also educational experiences that inspire a deeper appreciation for marine life. Through initiatives like this, we hope to make a positive impact on the lives of the children and contribute to their well-beingand happiness."

The event featured interactive experiences and games, inviting attendees to explore the eight themed realms at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Ocean, One Ocean, Artic, Antarctica, Rocky Point, Tropical Ocean, Endless Ocean and MicroOcean.

Children embarked on an enthralling journey, discovering the wonders of the ocean through marine animal, educational presentations and learning sessions highlighting the vibrant colours and fascinating behaviours of marine life.

Rabdan Academy employees actively engaged in this enriching experience, leveraging their educational expertise to implement a variety of interactive activities and innovative games. These initiatives aimed to nurture children's creative thinking skills while looking after a balance between entertainment and learning.

It's worth highlighting that the 'Together We Thrive' social responsibility initiative is an integral component of a comprehensive strategic plan designed to reinforce the academy's community engagement and its impactful role in societal growth and development.

