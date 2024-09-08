Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Qualcomm President and CEO, Cristiano Amon, will participate in a fireside chat at Global AI Summit (GAIN) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on September 11, 2024. GAIN, organized by the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA), will bring together global leaders in artificial intelligence (AI) to explore the latest advancements and discuss the impact of AI on various sectors.

Amon will underscore how Qualcomm Technologies is enabling intelligent computing, particularly in industrial settings. He will also impart insights on AI's global economic impact on the industrial digital transformation and Qualcomm Technologies’ steadfast commitment to innovate in industrial IoT.

Qualcomm Technologies’ announced a collaboration with Aramco that aims to contribute to connectivity, AI, and advanced computing technologies for industrial use cases in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The fireside chat will take place on: September 11 at 10:15 a.m. AST (Arabia Standard Time)

