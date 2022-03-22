Dubai: The Austrian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai received one million visitors from the day it opened its doors on October 1, 2021 to the third weekend of Expo’s final month. The one-millionth visitor was a member of an Emirati family and was on an exploratory trip around Expo. After his tour inside the Austrian pavilion, the visitor was pleasantly surprised to receive a gift bag from Austria.

Philipp Schramel, Director of the Austrian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, said, "We are proud to have achieved this milestone at our pavilion. The fact that the number of visitors to the Austrian Pavilion crossed more than one million reflects the successful participation of Austria at Expo 2020 Dubai, while demonstrating the spectacular organization of this global event, which is an achievement for the United Arab Emirates. It proves, once again, the country’s mettle when it comes to defying challenges and the UAE’s ability to turn them into opportunities to impress.”

Phillip added: “The Austrian Pavilion became known among the Expo's visitors for its rich experiences designed to awaken the senses, as well as for its many inventions that became the focal point for over a million visitors. In presenting these experiences and inventions to people visiting Expo 2020, our aim was to help the visitors experience Austria in all its authenticity and uniqueness, and not just get to know it. We hope that we have succeeded in conveying our message and that our guests know what awaits them in Austria when they visit the country."

Located in the Opportunity District, the Austria Pavilion is famous for its unique design that is inspired by Arabian wind towers and is clearly visible from a distance. The Pavilion participated in Expo 2020 Dubai under the motto "Austria Makes Sense" and offers multiple experiences designed to simulate the five senses. For example, the Pavilion’s auditory section plays music in harmony with the movement of the visitor inside. The visual section, which has a round table containing sand and a self-propelled steel ball that draws amazing shapes. There is also an olfactory section. Its floor is made up of rocky pine wood of the Austrian Alps which gives off a special fragrance thereby transporting visitors to the pine forests of Austria.

-Ends-

Austria at the World Exhibition ‒ www.expoaustria.at

The Austrian Pavilion at the Expo 2020 in Dubai ‒ which retained its name despite being postponed to 2021 ‒ makes creative use of digitalisation to present Austrian innovations as part of the exhibition curated by Ars Electronica Solutions and büro wien. The team of architects from the firm querkraft has realised a pavilion that combines traditional Arab wind catchers with contemporary climate technology to send an appealing message against the waste of energy that is so harmful to the climate. Funding for the Austrian contribution is provided by the Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs, and the Austrian Federal Economic Chambers.

Photo download: https://www.wko.at/site/expoaustria/de/presse.html

Further information on the companies and research institutes in the iLab: https://www.wko.at/site/expoaustria/en/ilab.html

Media queries:

Please don’t hesitate to get in touch with:

Ali Badran | Senior Account Executive | Neo Social & PR

expoaustria@neosocialandpr.com | www.neosocialandpr.com