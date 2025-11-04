

Muscat, Sultanate of Oman – At the crossroads of global connectivity, Oman stands today as a pivotal hub linking regions across the world, powered by the vision and sustained investments of Omantel. Over the past decade, Omantel has evolved from a national telecom operator into an integrated technology group, shaping the Sultanate’s digital future and reinforcing its position in the landscape of global connectivity.

This year, Omantel, in collaboration with Zain Omantel International (ZOI), hosted the Middle East Global Carrier Community Meeting (ME GCCM) 2025 in Muscat, with the event being held in Oman for the fifth time. The gathering brought together more than 1,000 leaders from global carriers, hyperscalers and technology providers, reaffirming Oman’s status as a strategic meeting point for international networks and highlighting Omantel’s role in advancing low-latency, high-capacity connectivity across the region and beyond.

Through continuous investment and strong partnerships, Omantel has built one of the most advanced wholesale ecosystems in the region, connecting markets and creating value across the digital chain. This ecosystem brings together subsea cables, landing stations, carrier-neutral data centres and a resilient terrestrial network, enabling low-latency, high-capacity routes that support global traffic flows and power digital collaboration. These strategic investments have positioned Oman as a trusted digital gateway and a key meeting point for international connectivity.

Complementing its subsea investments, Omantel has developed data centres that strengthen regional and global interconnection. The MC1 data centre in Barka and SN1 in Salalah, developed in partnership with Equinix, expand Oman’s capacity to host cloud and content services while providing regional access for hyperscalers, cloud providers and international carriers. Together, these carrier-neutral facilities enable seamless integration between subsea systems and terrestrial connectivity, forming a robust infrastructure that supports cloud hosting, edge computing and content distribution at scale.

This integrated approach, combining subsea systems, data centres and terrestrial reach, forms the foundation of a trusted global connectivity ecosystem, through which Omantel continues to attract leading international partners and hyperscalers. These investments are strengthening the nation’s role as a nexus for digital exchange, enabling secure and efficient data flow across the region and beyond.

Taking this evolution further, Omantel’s wholesale growth continues under Zain Omantel International (ZOI), a newly established joint venture that represents the latest phase in Omantel’s journey toward greater regional and global reach. ZOI combines Omantel’s international wholesale ecosystem with Zain Group’s regional presence across eight markets, serving more than 50 million customers and creating a unified platform for carriers, hyperscalers and content providers. Through this new entity, Omantel is extending its ecosystem to simplify how global partners connect to and within the Middle East and beyond.

Oman’s growing role in global connectivity stems not only from its geography, but from Omantel’s vision, dedication and continuous expansion through Zain Omantel International (ZOI). As the latest evolution of Omantel’s wholesale journey, ZOI is extending the company’s reach into new markets and amplifying its global partnerships. Together, they are creating momentum that positions Oman as a driving force in the world’s data landscape.

