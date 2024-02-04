In this month's OMA Emirates Medalford competition at Jumeirah Golf Estates, 112 players took on the challenge of the Earth course for the monthly members competition.

Securing the OMA Emirates Medal championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Stephen Punch showcased exceptional skill with a gross score of 79 and a net score of 66, sealing his victory by a remarkable 5-shot margin. His round featured two net eagles, highlighting a standout performance.

Claiming victory in the Division A Net category with a composed performance, Fergus Gilmour secured the top spot with a net score of 72. He finished two strokes ahead of competitors Duncan O'Sullivan and Edward Long, both posting net scores of 74.

In the Division B category, Joshua Burton emerged victorious, securing a one-stroke win with a net score of 71. Daniel Gribbin finished closely behind with a net score of 72, while Steve Noon claimed the third spot with a net score of 73.

Jane Vorster secured victory in the ladies division with an impressive net score of 74. In the senior division, Mohammed Darwish emerged as the winner with a net score of 73, and Sam Robinson claimed the top spot in the junior category with a net score of 84.

In the gross division, Mark Schoombie clinched victory with an outstanding score of gross 73 (+1), while Nicholas Whiteford secured the second spot with a score of +6 (78).

In the stableford division, Alex Whayman emerged victorious with a solid score of 36 points, securing the first position, while Andy Spiers secured the second spot with a score of 34 points.

There were two nearest the pin competitions sponsored by Christie's International Real Estate Dubai on holes 6 and 13. Rob Duce claimed victory on hole 6, hitting his tee shot to an impressive 7 inches. Meanwhile, Jonny Hall showcased skill on the 13th, landing his tee shot just 2 feet from the pin.

Ed Atack, Golf Services Executive at Jumeirah Golf Estates, expressed his thoughts during the prize-giving presentation, stating, “Thank you to all 112 players participating in today’s event and supporting our monthly medalford competition. Thank you to our sponsors, OMA Emirates and Christies International for their continued support for event at Jumeirah Golf Estates!”

Jumeirah Golf Estates About Us:

Jumeirah Golf Estates is a world-class residential golf destination offering luxury homes and leisure facilities amidst two internationally-acclaimed championship golf courses, creating an unmatched lifestyle experience in the heart of Dubai. Set across 1,119 hectares of lush green landscape, the development is an unrivalled destination offering attractive investment opportunities and world-class amenities. With 1800 family homes, Jumeirah Golf Estates currently comprises 16 unique communities, which overlook two of the world’s finest golf courses, Earth and Fire. Each individually designed villa, apartment and townhouse is more than a residence; it is an ideal home in its own right. As host of the annual DP World Tour Championship until 2031 and home to the DP World Golf Performance Centre and the Tommy Fleetwood Academy. Jumeirah Golf Estates rivals the best golfing destinations in the world.