Sharjah: Nama Women Advancement (NAMA) recently hosted the third session of its ‘NAMA Talks’ series, designed to raise women’s awareness of challenges affecting their daily lives and empower their professional participation across various sectors. This latest session, titled “Join the Change: Women Driving Progress in STEM,” focused on the challenges and opportunities for women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Held on Tuesday,16th September at the University of Sharjah, the event brought together final-year female students and recent graduates in STEM disciplines for a session of inspiring personal stories and engaging discussions on future careers in industrial and technical fields; with this edition held in partnership with Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), and TAQA Distribution.

The session featured a panel of distinguished speakers from key industries, including Budoor Ali, General Superintendent at EGA; and Shaima AlBeshr, HSE Engineer at TAQA Distribution. The insights from their professional journeys offered valuable guidance to the aspiring young women in attendance.

A key partner in advancing knowledge and innovation

Commenting on the discussion, HE Mariam Al Hammadi, Director General of Nama, said, “Our aim is to strengthen women’s participation and achievement in important professional fields, and by providing a platform for dialogue and shared experiences, we are helping to build the next generation of female leaders in STEM. Women’s active participation in these fields also expands the horizons of scientific and technological advancement, contributing to the overall progress of society.”

Women’s role in driving industrial sectors

The talk also directly addressed the role of women in industrial and technical fields, dismantling common misconceptions about their capabilities. Speakers drew from their own experiences to describe how they sustained motivation and honed their skills; emphasising flexibility and a commitment to lifelong learning as essential for succeeding in the evolving job market.

The discussion also highlighted the transformation underway within industrial and engineering sectors, and panelists outlined a wealth of promising opportunities for women projected to emerge over the next five to ten years, from leadership positions to advanced research and technical specialisations. They stressed the need for the next generation to be prepared to navigate these new innovations.

In conclusion, the session reinforced that women’s career engagement in these fields is important for both personal professional growth, and as a contribution to a more inclusive and innovative future. Students were urged to actively embrace this change by seizing upcoming opportunities and developing the skills that will define tomorrow's workforce.

The Nama Talks series will continue its outreach with two more sessions, scheduled to take place in Al Dhaid and Fujairah in October and November, respectively; Under the title ‘Your First Step into the AI World and How to Profit From It.’