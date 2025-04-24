Mariam Al Hammadi: NAMA believes that true women empowerment starts with creating a supportive environment that fosters growth and prosperity on both professional and personal levels

Sharjah: In support of enhancing women’s financial knowledge and boosting their financial management skillsets, NAMA Women Advancement Establishment is set to launch the ‘Financial Literacy Programme’. Running from April 28 to May 22 in Kalba, Dibba Al Hisn, Sharjah City and Al Mudam, the initiative aims to equip more than 200 women with the tools and confidence to make informed financial decisions and achieve lasting economic security.

NAMA’s expert-led initiative aims to provide the participants with the skillsets to reinforce their professional careers, achieve financial independence, build wealth and boost financial security. By providing actionable advice and strategies to enhance career and business confidence, the programme will cover essential topics such as financial goals, budgeting expenditure & spending, borrowing and debt management amongst others.

Furthermore, the programme will be helping the participants to achieve their personal objectives. The initiative is aimed at retirees, housewives, employees, and students who are looking to reinforce their skills in budget management, saving and investment, or seeking advice on money management, the programme also targets mothers who wish to foster business acumen and smart financial habits in their children.

Empowering women through knowledge and practical skills

Commenting on the announcement, HE Mariam Al Hammadi, Director General of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment, said: “Under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Rule of Sharjah and Chairperson of NAMA, we continue our mission to equip women on both professional and personal levels. The Financial Literacy Programme elevates the participants’ capabilities by offering them practical tools that help foster the concepts of strategic planning and economic sustainability.”

Al Hammadi added: “At NAMA, we believe that enabling women starts with creating a supportive environment that fosters growth and prosperity, and this is what the Financial Literacy Programme is designed to provide. It includes hands-on workshops, case studies, and mentoring sessions that will pave the way for the participants to long-term financial stability and prosperity.”

Four pillars towards financial independence

The programme emphasises that financial literacy encourages women to make financial decisions. It is the roadmap to financial independence that starts with wise financial management. During the programme, the participants will learn key methods to set clear, measurable financial goals, distinguish between essential and non-essential needs to make better financial decisions, as well as create a dedicated budget that balances income and expenses.

Participants will also learn how to implement smart savings strategies and techniques, evaluate borrowing and credit, compare the pros and cons of borrowing, and use credit cards responsibly. They will gain insights into identifying the best investment opportunities and options in line with risk tolerance and available funds. The programme will also help the participants plan for large purchases, manage debt, and create a protection plan that includes the allocation of emergency saving budget through risk management strategies.

Personal and group mentoring

As an additional benefit, the programme features an optional mentoring session that provides individual and group support, helping the participants to implement their financial skills in real-life situations. The progress will be closely monitored with the provision of expert feedback and step-by-step guidance to build smart financial habits, enabling the participants to manage their money confidently and achieve long-term financial success.

Registration is open via the link: https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/9tf4W9. For more information please call: +971565023169, Email: nama@namawomen.ae, or follow NAMA’s social media platforms.