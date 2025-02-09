DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Leaders from across the global aviation supply chain are gearing up for the largest-ever editions of MRO Middle East and Aircraft Interiors Middle East (AIME) 2025, opening tomorrow at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Taking place from 10 – 11 February, the event will bring together 260+ exhibitors, 100+ airline operators, and over 60 approved airline purchasers as part of the exclusive Buyer Programme, alongside 50+ industry-leading speakers, to explore cutting-edge technologies, trends, and solutions shaping the future of commercial aviation in the region.

Free to attend for pre-registered attendees, the two action-packed days will be a unique platform to network with regional leaders, while the Go Live! Theater spotlights key strategic themes, including workforce and supply chain challenges, sustainability, fleet management optimisation and the latest technological advancements, with regional insights on India and the cargo market also featured. AIME sessions will focus on advanced cabin technologies, AI, IFEC platforms, cabin retrofitting, and discussions on geopolitics and sustainability.

As the largest MRO event in the region, MRO Middle East exhibitors represent all levels of the supply chain, including maintenance providers, airframe and engine manufacturers, parts distributors, supply chain and logistics providers, specialists in components, engineering, landing gear, lighting, painting, teardowns, test equipment, tooling and more.

With over 7,000 visitors from around the world expected, the Go Live! Theatre will serve as the central hub for thought leadership, featuring expert panels, case studies, and presentations from regional and global aviation leaders, providing practical strategies to navigate industry challenges. As the Middle East strengthens its position as a global aviation hub, the sector is experiencing substantial expansion, driven by rising demand for new aircraft, fleet modernisation, and digital transformation.

Meanwhile, at AIME, the largest cabin interiors gathering in the MEASA region, exhibitors will showcase passenger experience enhancements, aircraft interiors, and in-flight technology innovations.

Aymeric Mechin, VP Sales Middle East & Africa, Air France Industries KLM Engineering and Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M), said: “As the industry gathers in Dubai for MRO Middle East, we at AFI KLM E&M are excited to take part in this dynamic platform, uniting airlines, OEMs and MRO providers to connect and exchange on aircraft maintenance. We are committed to delivering forward-thinking solutions tailored to the evolving needs of our clients. We look forward to engaging with our partners and customers to explore how we can support their operational challenges with innovation and efficiency."

This record-breaking edition will offer invaluable insights, bringing together industry leaders for unmatched networking, business development, and knowledge-sharing opportunities with top aviation experts. Attendees will gain first-hand access to the latest innovations, market trends, and strategies shaping the future of the aviation industry.

Last-minute pre-registration is still available online. Register for free today, February 9, on the official MRO Middle East website. Onsite registration will incur a $50 fee.

