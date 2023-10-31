Muscat, Oman: Ministry of Education in Oman, Almarai Company and the Arab Bureau of Education for the GCC States honored 84 students from general education in the GCC countries and Yemen who won Almarai Award for Academic Excellence in its 16th edition during a ceremony held in the capital of the Sultanate of Oman Muscat on Monday 30 October 2023, Under the patronage of Her Excellency Dr. Madiha bint Ahmed Al-Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education of the Sultanate of Oman, In the presence of His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Assimi, Director General of the Arab Bureau of Education for the GCC States, and Abdullah Al-Bader, Chief Executive Officer of Almarai.

"Almarai annually sponsoring the Academic Excellence Award is a consolidation of its role in serving the communities in which it works, including encouraging students' skills and stimulating their creative abilities. The company will continue to strive to support and implement initiatives that are in the best interests of the young. We are committed to supporting and motivating them so that they can continue to succeed and excel in the upcoming school stages” Abdullah Al-Bader, CEO of Almarai, said.

For 16 years, Almarai has been sponsoring Almarai Award for Academic Excellence, with the aim of promoting excellence and creativity among GCC and Yemen students, developing their abilities and talents, and opening competition for them. The award reflects the interest of the private sector in education and tomorrow's human industry. Since its launch in 2006, the award has honored some 800 students in the GCC and Yemen to date.

For more information, please visit our website.

-Ends-

*Source: AETOSWire