Doha, Qatar: MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Operation and Management, which operates Hamad International Airport (DOH) and Doha International Airport (DIA) concluded its MATAR Airport Safety and Security Week, held at Hamad International Airport from December 2 – 4, 2024. The event focused on the importance of upholding the highest safety and security standards, underscoring MATAR’s commitment and leadership in the aviation industry.

The three-day event brought together stakeholders and airport workforce for engaging activities such as practical demonstrations, walkthroughs, and toolbox talks. These activities promoted the principles of the Safety Management System (SMS) and Aviation Security (AVSEC) ensuring compliance with Qatar Civil Aviation Regulations and international standards while strengthening MATAR’s commitment to a safety and security-first culture.

Hamad Ali Al-Khater, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport, said: “Hosting the MATAR Airport Safety and Security Week fosters collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and a unified commitment towards safety and security, as it is pivotal to us as an airport operator. Together, we are building a resilient, efficient, and world-class operation that instils confidence in passengers, stakeholders, and the global aviation community.”

The success of the MATAR Airport Safety and Security Week was driven by active participation of MATAR’s internal teams and stakeholders and how the close collaboration reinforced MATAR’s commitment that, safety and security is a shared responsibility across all facets of airport operations.

Elevating Safety Standards

Safety is paramount to airport operations, to ensure a trusted travel experience and to safeguard personnel and stakeholders. The MATAR Airport Safety and Security Week underlined the SMS principles, celebrated the acquisition of site-specific National Driver Licenses to multiple stakeholders, that reflects the integration of robust airside driving training programs.

To support skill development and alignment, training and demonstrations were also initiated to encourage a safety first culture that supports operational excellence.

Strengthening Security Measures

As the aviation industry is continuously evolving, security measures at airports must also adapt and change. Through the MATAR Airport Safety and Security Week, the airport focused on workshops and demonstrations aimed at enhancing knowledge and awareness, in order to strengthen the security culture throughout the airport’s community.

This event further emphasized the significance of people, process and technology and the importance of creating an environment where passengers feel safe and secure at all times.

MATAR remains committed to advancing its safety and security initiatives as part of its strategic objectives to enhance efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, and deliver unparalleled customer satisfaction. Building on the success of the event, the organization aims to foster a culture that focuses on innovative and data-driven solutions that ensure business continuity.

About Hamad International Airport, the gateway to Qatar and the world.

Designed to meet and exceed the expectations of global travellers, Hamad International Airport is a diverse lifestyle destination. Housed in one expansive terminal, the airport integrates contemporary shopping and dining options, entertainment and relaxation facilities, and a world-class art collection from internationally acclaimed artists.

In 2024, Hamad International Airport has been named the “World’s Best Airport” at the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards, winning the title for the third time. The airport also collected the “Best Airport Shopping” for the second year running, “Best Airport in the Middle East” for the 10th time in a row, “Best Airport 40 to 50 million Passengers” and the “Cleanest Airport in the Middle East” for the second time.

Hamad International Airport has successfully completed the first Phase of its airport expansion project, which has significantly increased capacity and enhanced its multi-dimensional offering. Delivering on its promise to be the ‘airport-of-the-future’, Hamad International Airport’s expansion features a refreshing environment of lush greenery, as well as contemporary retail and dining concepts among other leisure attractions and facilities.

The airport’s commercial and operation functions are managed by MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and a corporate subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group.

